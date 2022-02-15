XCPinata Announces The Appointment Of Oliver Morris As New Community Manager

The newly appointed community manager is expected to bring his expertise and passion to help guide the community and provide meaningful communication for all NFT collectors

February 15, 2022 – XCPinata is delighted to announce the appointment of Oliver Morris as its new community manager. The NFT project comprises a very limited edition of historical NFT assets which are held by collectors to receive continued airdrops of historic and innovative assets.

The new community manager, Oliver Morris, has been involved in NFT projects since 2016, starting with the Rare Pepe project, where he created 3 cards PEPETHEFROG, SECURITYPEPE, and STACYPEPE, when he was less than 15 years old. Speaking on his appointment, Morris says he was instantly captivated by the project when he first encountered XCPinata, adding that he is excited to have been offered the role, while also promising to do his best to ensure the project’s continued success.

“I started programming when I was 12 years old first with basic python and html5 and then got into more advanced programming such as blockchain development and front end and back end web development. I came across XCPinata around 2 months ago and thought it looked like a really interesting project and with xcp assets from 2015 it really interested me more. I was so happy when I got offered the role of Community Manager and I will make a success of the role.” – Oliver Morris.

The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled historic NFT asset airdrop on the bitcoin blockchain through counterparty.io. The assets being released were created over 7 years ago making them highly collectible from a supply and historical perspective.

XCPinata has also reaffirmed its trust and confidence in Oliver Morris and says it feels confident that he will bring his insight, expertise, and passion to help guide the community and provide meaningful communication for all NFT collectors.

Anyone interested in meeting Oliver and also communicating with the XCPinata project can do so by visiting the discord channel through the following link: http://discord.gg/wDP2SDQPw9.

For more information, please contact below.

Media Contact

Company Name: XCPinata

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.xcpinata.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: XCPinata Announces The Appointment Of Oliver Morris As New Community Manager