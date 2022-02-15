Steven Crane, LLC. Announces High-Performance Coaching Services For Veterans And Civilians

Steven Crane is a dynamic USMC Veteran, Serial Entrepreneur, Speaker, Best Selling Author, and Certified Professional Coach is known for providing high-performance coaching to support individuals in identifying their key strengths and achieving set career goals. As a veteran who experienced the stereotypical homeless military transition, Steven has a proven track record of successfully building and running various companies focused on supporting individuals in advancing their professional careers and freeing their minds from negativity while overcoming limiting beliefs and stepping into a world of possibilities!

Throughout his career, Steven has displayed deep expertise in guiding individuals in identifying and overcoming their limits and thriving in current roles by offering 1-on-1 sessions. Moreover, he is skilled in counseling clients through career changes to achieve their personal and professional goals. Steven has also been commended for devising and implementing innovative coaching programs and leading global teams to pinpoint and explore new opportunities to inspire powerful personal transformation.

As a Certified Coach, Author, and Speaker with his company, Steven Crane, LLC, Steven has a reputation for establishing and maintaining meaningful relationships with all those around him. Throughout his professional journey, Steven has helped 250+ people change the trajectory of their careers, relationships, and lives within 6-months so they can live the life they desire by asking one simple question, “are you fully utilizing your God-given talents to their fullest extent?”

Recognized as a Networking Strategist, Steven is the Owner and Community Builder for Network in Action Ohio (NIA) where he focuses on creating networking groups across Ohio in Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland. Centered on streamlining business success, NIA aims to continue disrupting the industry and raising the bar to bring value to its members. With NIA, Steven orchestrates and leads monthly meetings, facilitates real-time connections between professionals, coordinates social events, and more.

Outside of Steven Crane, LLC, Steven serves as Certified Career Advancement Coach for CareerPoint.com, where he provides access to career development opportunities for underrepresented and disadvantaged groups. He is also an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine.

Currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership at the University of Sothern California, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Holistic Life Coaching at the University of Sedona. Steven’s passion for professional development spans across his own life as well. Steven also holds a Master of Project Management in Team Leadership from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics from Ohio University, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from American Military University. He has also completed his Executive Education as a Chief Learning Officer at George Mason University and obtained a Certificate in Executive Leadership and Management from Cornell University.

