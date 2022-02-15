Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Growing at a CAGR 23.9% | Key Player Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Temenos, AWS

“Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Temenos (Switzerland), AWS (US), Google (US), PROGRESS (US), Kii (US), ProgrammableWeb (US), Appcelerator (France), EXADEL (US), 8Base (US), Back4App (US), Built.io (US), Backendless (US), Couchbase (US), Kumulos (US), Kuzzle (France), BaaSBox (Italy), Loopback (US), and PubNub (US).”

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Cloud mobile BaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. The demand for Cloud mobile BaaS is driven by the Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment.

The Database Management segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Database management application segment is projected to contribute majorly to the Cloud mobile BaaS market among the applications. This growth these segments are supported by enterprises are transforming to the digital world and cloud adoptions by enterprises from verticals across the world.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=813

SMEs segment to grow with higher market size during the forecast period

The Small and Medium size enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with a higher rate contributing to the market. This growth of SMEs is supported by the implementation of the Cloud mobile BaaS solution, along with services, is expected to result in better risk mitigation, reduced administrative overhead, reduced cost of compliance, favorable business outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.

The major players in the Cloud mobile BaaS market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Temenos (Switzerland), AWS (US), Google (US), PROGRESS (US), Kii (US), ProgrammableWeb (US), Appcelerator (France), EXADEL (US), 8Base (US), Back4App (US), Built.io (US), Backendless (US), Couchbase (US), Kumulos (US), Kuzzle (France), BaaSBox (Italy), Loopback (US), and PubNub (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions. New product launches and partnerships were the two major strategies adopted by these players to achieve a strong foothold in the Cloud mobile BaaS market.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=813

Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company offers cloud-based services, applications, and solutions to enterprises, along with support and consulting services. It designs, manufactures, and sells devices that integrate with its cloud-based services. The multinational company is recognized for providing platforms, such as mobile and cloud-based environments. The company offers a vast array of services, including cloud-based solutions, which provide its commercial clientele with software, services, and platforms. Microsoft delivers a robust cloud-based Microsoft Azure platform that includes computing, networking, storage, database, and management services for enterprises. In septemebr 2020, Microsoft has added chat tools to its Azure Communications service. The company enables developers to add chat tools to existing applications and improve business interactions among the employees and customers.

Oracle is a publicly held company, which was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in California, US. It is a global provider of IT solutions in the form of applications, platforms, and infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, such as enterprises, governments, educational institutes, and resellers. Additionally, it is a leading provider in the core technologies of cloud IT environments, including database and middleware software as well as enterprise applications, virtualization, clustering, large-scale systems management, and related infrastructure. It has three businesses: cloud and license business, hardware business, and services business. In September 2019, Oracle launched the updated version of Oracle Mobile Cloud service. The updated version can be integrated with Oracle data centers, which helps migrate Oracle Mobile Hub.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-backend-as-a-service-mbaas-market-813.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Growing at a CAGR 23.9% | Key Player Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Temenos, AWS