Prefilled Syringes Market in Asia-Pacific Predicted to Exhibit Explosive Growth in Coming Years

Geographically, Europe was the largest contributor to the prefilled syringes market in 2020. This is mainly ascribed to the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of such diseases is increasing in the region due to rampant tobacco and alcohol consumption, and obesity.

The global prefilled syringes market attained a value of $1,914.1 million in 2020, and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to reach a revenue of $3,646.7 million by 2030. The factors fueling the expansion of the market are the surging concerns raised over the prevalence of needlestick injuries, various advantages of prefilled syringes over conventional vial and syringe packaging systems, and the burgeoning requirement for point-of-care administration.

Additionally, the growing incidence of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases and the soaring requirement for injectable pharmaceutical products are fueling the expansion of the market. Vaccines and therapeutic agents are some of the major injectable pharmaceutical products that are experiencing a surge in demand. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 16 billion injections, including 95% for curative care, 2% for contraceptives and blood transfusion procedures, and 3% for immunization are administered across the world every year.

The usage of prefilled syringes is also growing sharply, because of the various benefits of these syringes over multi-dose vials such as simpler drug administration and reduction in drug wastage. Depending on material type, the prefilled syringes market is categorized into plastic-based prefilled syringes and glass-based prefilled syringes. Between these, the glass-based category held the larger share in the market in 2020, due to the fact that these syringes were widely preferred by drug manufacturers.

This was because of their ability to prevent reactions between the syringe surface and different drug molecules. However, in the forthcoming years, the plastic-based category is predicted to demonstrate higher growth rate in the market. This will be because of the usage of advanced polymers such as crystal-clear polymer, that are biocompatible with various components of prefilled syringes, and polypropylene for their production. The market is also classified, on the basis of application, into diabetes, anaphylaxis, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Out of these, the diabetes category held the largest share in the market in 2020, and it is predicted to retain its dominance in the upcoming years as well. Diabetes affects the production of insulin and the ability of the cells to respond appropriately to the insulin produced by the pancreas, which, in turn, disbalances the blood glucose level in the body. Thus, to meet this insulin requirement, diabetics need supplemental insulin, which is primarily taken through syringes.

Globally, Europe contributed the highest revenue to the prefilled syringes market in 2020, because of the high incidence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in the region. In the future years, the market will demonstrate the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, as per the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This will be because of the surging healthcare expenditure in the major Asian countries and the growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region.

Therefore, it can be said without any hesitation that the market will boom in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the growing incidence of various non-communicable, chronic, and lifestyle-associated diseases, burgeoning requirement for injectable pharmaceutical products, and the surging geriatric population all over the world.

Prefilled Syringes Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

Conventional

Safety

By Material Type

Glass

Plastic

By Design

Single-Chamber

Dual-Chamber

Customized

By Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

By Geography

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.

