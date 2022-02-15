Container Security Market Growing at a CAGR 22.0% | Key Player Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google, LLC, IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc.

“Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US).”

Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Products and Services (Professional, Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the container security market size to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises are contributing to the growth of container security market across the globe during the forecast period.

By component, Products segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Container security enables enterprises to secure their virtual container environments from development to production, accelerating container adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Container security products comprise platforms, software, and solutions offered by vendors, such as TrendMicro, Qualys, CheckPoint, Zscaler, and others. Container security products provide full visibility into container activity, enabling organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activities and attacks and providing transparent, automated security while helping enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. According to the Check Point cloud security report, 2020, cloud platform configuration is one of the biggest threats for an organization due to the lack of skilled expertise and limited functionalities of existing cloud solutions. Containers are one of the prime components of cloud solutions. To secure the cloud configurations, container security is gaining traction amongst the end-users.

In deployment mode, Cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment type offers better control of the data, along with a reduced risk of data loss and concerns related to regulatory compliance. Due to these benefits, several enterprises prefer cloud usage to ensure safety and security. The choice of opting for the cloud deployment type to deploy container security completely depends on the businesses’ needs and users’ requirements. Moreover, cloud deployment provides organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. According to Flexera, a computer software company, enterprises will spend around 15-16% of their revenue on cloud hosting services by 2020. Another study by Cisco stated that “53% of organizations host at least 50% of their infrastructure in the cloud.

Container security solutions are described as the use of products and services to secure containers and its associated infrastructure and applications from cyber intruders. It also includes securing CI/CD pipeline, infrastructure, and container runtime and life cycle management applications running on containers.

The container security market includes major vendors, such Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the container security market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2020 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. It has partnered with governments as well as private and public institutions to develop cloud-based technology solutions to digitally transform every sector in India. It partners with organizations to transform them into digital companies by developing new capabilities to engage better with their customers, empower their employees, optimize their operations, and transform their products. Microsoft’s approach to cybersecurity in today’s cloud-centric world rests on three core functional areas: protect, detect, and respond. To support a comprehensive, cross-company, and cross-industry approach to cybersecurity, Microsoft invests more than a billion dollars a year in security research, innovation, and development. It aims to democratize AI to make it available to all. Its partners use cognitive services, IoT, and machine learning models to create inclusive solutions designed to solve societal and business problems.

Microsoft Offerings: Azure Functions, Azure Container Instances, Microsoft Defenders for Containers

Google

Google is an established player and a globally recognized vendor for providing software, hardware, and related services to leading enterprises across the globe. The major portion of Google’s revenue is generated from AdWords, an advertising service for enterprises.

Google offers diversified services, such as Google Search Engine, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Crisis Response, Google Fiber, and Google Public DNS. These cloud services are available as global technology services. The company offers container security solutions, such as Cloud Code, Cloud Run, Knative, Cloud Build, Deep Learning Containers, Container Registry, Artifact Registry, and others. It offers solutions in industries, such as Retail, Gaming, Healthcare, Government, Supply Chain Logistics, and others. Google caters to a broad customer base spread across the globe through its global network of service providers, distributors, and cloud resellers. It competently delivers its offerings to various sectors, including the public, publishing and advertising, and healthcare. The company has a global presence in the US, UK, and the rest of the world.

Google Offerings: Google Kubernetes Engine, Container Security, Cloud Build, Deep Learning Containers, Kubernetes Applications, Artifact Registry, Cloud Run, Cloud Code

