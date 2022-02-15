Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2026 | Key Players are Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Darling Ingredients Inc., ADM, and Kerry Group

The global hydrocolloids market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report “Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, LBG, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, global hydrocolloids market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. Moreover, this has led to an increase in dependence on natural fibers and gums for functional properties, stability, safety, and quality of food products. According to the American Oil chemist society Journal of 2015, hydrocolloids, apart from imparting textural properties, also enhance the nutritional properties of the food as they contain nearly 60%-90% of dietary fibers.

Drivers: Multifunctionality of hydrocolloids to lead to their wide range of applications

Hydrocolloids or gums belong to a group of biopolymers widely used in food technology. Hydrocolloids are widely used in many food formulations to improve quality attributes and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids have been extensively used in different food products as thickeners (soups, gravies, salad dressings, sauces, and toppings), water retention agents, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and gel-forming agents (jam, jelly, marmalade, restructured foods, and low-sugar per calorie gels). They also can be applied for inhibiting ice and sugar crystal formation in ice cream and can help control the release of flavors. In the bakery industry, these compounds help improve food texture and moisture retention to retard starch retrogradation and, finally, enlarge the overall quality of the products during storage. Recently, some hydrocolloids are being used due to their polymeric structure as fat replacers to obtain low-calorie products and substitute gluten in the formulation of gluten-free bread.

The food & beverage market for hydrocolloids by application is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

In meat & poultry products, hydrocolloids improve the cooking yield, texture, and slice characteristics. Carrageenan is used in meat & poultry products to retain their moisture and natural textural properties and improve the viscosity of products. In contrast, agar helps in the reduction of fat content in meat products. Gelatin is widely used in meat products to improve its appearance and gel the juices in processed hams, whereas xanthan gum is used as a thickener and stabilizer in meat products. The use of alginate in meat products improves texture and quality. Pectin and locust bean gum act as fat replacers in meat & poultry products, whereas guar gum can be used as a binder and lubricant in various meat products. Gum Arabic acts as a stabilizer and thickener in meat products.

The animal segment holds the largest share, by source of hydrocolloids market, across the globe

In hydrocolloids market by source, animal should the largest share during the forecast period, however, with the increase in environmental concern, the demand for botanically sourced hydrocolloids are increasing rapidly. Many hydrocolloids are available to the food industry, and as new sources are found from natural products or by-product streams, the list keeps growing. Traditional hydrocolloids are plant-derived ingredients, such as pectin, modified starches, modified celluloses, guar gum, locust bean gum, and konjac mannan, along with exudate gums, such as gum Arabic, gum ghatti, and tragacanth, and seaweed-derived ingredients, such as agar, alginates, and carrageenan. Algae-derived hydrocolloids such as carrageenan, agar, and alginate are widely used in the food industry as thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents. Carrageenans are sulfated polysaccharides with diverse structural specificities.

North America is estimated to be the fastest region during the forecast period

The North American hydrocolloids market is also driven by its application in premium food products. The leading manufacturers of hydrocolloids in North America include Ashland Inc. (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US). The North American market is completely driven by the US, which accounted for nearly 32% in 2020. The US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products; hence, it constitutes a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led consumers to demand natural and low-calorie food products. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on the application of natural hydrocolloids and their function as fat replacers.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the hydrocolloids market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DuPont (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), ADM (US), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

