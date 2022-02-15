Top Market Leader – Fiber Optics Market

“Browse 139 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Fiber Optics Market””

Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Optical Fiber Type (Glass, Plastics), Application (Telecom, Premises, Utility, CATV, Military, Industrial, Sensors, Fiber Optic Lighting, Security, Metropolitan), Region

The global fiber optics market size is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2024 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.0%, between 2019 and 2024. The growing need for Fiber To The x (FTTx) and increasing demand for the internet across the globe is expected to support the growth of the fiber optics market. However, the demand for wireless communication systems is restraining the growth of the market. The growing telecom industry in the Middle East & Africa has created opportunities for manufacturers. Corning Incorporated. (US), Prysmian Group (Italy), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan) are the major players in the fiber optics market.

APAC is the largest market of fiber optics, followed by North America, and Europe. The massive industrial growth in APAC has been fueling the growth of the fiber optics market over the past few years, which is expected to continue during the next five years. The increasing economic growth, followed by heavy investments in applications, such as telecom, premises, utility, CATV, industrial, military, sensors, and fiber optics lighting drive the demand for fiber optics in the region.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Corning Incorporated. (US) is one of the leading producers of fiber optics. The company actively invests in R&D for creating innovative solutions for the fiber optics market. In August 2018, Corning Incorporation invested USD 60 million to build its new fiber optics cable production plant in Hickory, North Carolina. This facility is expected to produce various fiber optic cables. Recently, in January 2018, the company opened a new fiber optics manufacturing facility in Newton, North Carolina. This expansion is a part of company’s plan to invest USD 250 million in optical fiber, cable, and solution manufacturing facilities. This has helped the company to fulfill the growing demand for optical fiber and cable across the globe.

The Prysmian Group (US) is another leading player in this market. The company invests significantly in R&D for new technologies and innovations in product development. It aims at expanding its presence in North America with the help of acquisitions. Recently, in June 2019, the company signed a supply agreement with CityFibre (UK) for the supply of optical fiber for underground and aerial applications. In June 2018, Prysmian completed the acquisition of General Cables (US). After the acquisition, General Cable has become a privately-held company of the Prysmian Group.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan) is also a leading producer of fiber optics. The company has adopted organic growth strategies in the fiber optics market. In January 2019, it completed the expansion of its optical fiber production facility located at Norcross, Georgia. This helped the company to meet increasing demand for fiber optics. Recently, in May 2018, the company opened its first manufacturing facility in Tangier, Africa. Owing to this expansion, the fiber optic production capacity of the company in expected to increase by 20%. This has helped it to meet the increasing demand for fiber optics from Africa.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238443438

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fiber-optics-market-238443438.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Top Market Leader – Fiber Optics Market