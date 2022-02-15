Fanatic Buying Announces Availability of Its 4 FT. Non-Skid Wheelchair Ramp for Doors and Stairways

Fanatic Buying introduces its latest product, the 4ft. non-skid aluminum foldable wheelchair ramp for doors and stairways.

Fanatic Buying, the popular multi-faceted online retailer known for its trendiest products and competitive pricing, has shared information about its latest product. It is the 4 ft. non-skid wheelchair ramp made out of aluminum. It is foldable and can be used to ease movement of wheelchairs at doors and stairways.

“We are happy to announce the availability of this uniquely designed and powerful wheelchair ramp which makes life really easy for the physically challenged,” says the spokesperson for Fanatic Buying. “The four feet ramp is not only durable and strong but is corrosion resistant as well. With its load capacity of up to 601 pounds, it can easily carry nearly all types of wheelchairs.”

The ramp can be quickly and easily folded and comes with a carrying handle that allows for easy storage. The ramp is designed to fit in the back of an SUV. Due to its compactness and portability, users can also store it anywhere at home.

The wheelchair ramp has ergonomic handles and a peg system that holds the entire system together when folded. This arrangement makes it easy for anyone to fold the wheelchair and carry it when needed.

Apart from its use as an excellent wheelchair ramp, it can also be used to transport any small-wheeled vehicle. The powerful aluminum ramp is ideal for use in doorways, stairways, gardens, or any other drop-off space. It helps provide the necessary life choices for the elderly and the disabled.

The non-skid wheelchair ramp comes with a solid surface and protective sidewall. The company has used black-matter PVC carpet, which provides excellent traction and grip. The thoughtfully provided three-inch high sidewall also acts as a barrier and ensures protection from any accidental falls.

The user-friendly wheelchair ramp does not need any assembly. It is provided in a ready-to-use design. Once the package is opened, it can be used immediately.

Fanatic Buying offers free shipping on all orders in the United States. Their support team is available to help address any operational or other problems faced by customers. The wheelchair ramp comes with a 30-day return facility.

For more information about the product, visit https://fanaticbuying.com/product/4ft-non-skid-wheelchair-ramp-aluminum-foldable-for-doors-stairways.

For information about Fanatic Buying, visit https://fanaticbuying.com/.

About Fanatic Buying:

Fanatic Buying is a multi-faceted online retailer that offers the trendiest items to its customers conveniently in one place and at very competitive prices. Fanatic Buying cuts through the e-commerce clutter and offers a curated collection of products for outdoors and sports, furniture, home improvement, kids, and much more. Customers can visit the site and choose the products they want to buy without having to spend time and effort in research.

Media Contact

Company Name: Fanatic Buying

Contact Person: Coran Phillip

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9737691824

Address:201 William Street., Unit C

City: Boonton

State: NJ 07005

Country: United States

Website: https://fanaticbuying.com/

