The 10 reasons to add authentic Moroccan rugs to home collection

You’ve seen them staring up at you from the floors of your favorite home photos and even in some of the most luxurious hotels in the world today. You might not know it, but Moroccan carpets have become a big thing in the design world. If you haven’t yet, here are 10 reasons why you should give it one try. But first, read some history.

The people have made authentic Beni Ourain rugs of the Beni Ourain tribes in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco for many years. They have been made by hand. These hand-woven carpets were initially used to keep people warm and comfortable through the winter months. They are much softer than your average rug because they’re made of the wool of sheep that live in high altitudes. They are warm and thick and come in rich cream and beige colors.

Now the reasons for trying a Moroccan rug.

1. Moroccan Rugs Are One-of-a-Kind

When we say that these rugs are one of a kind, we’re not just saying that. Berber people in Morocco used to make these rugs to protect themselves from the cold. They made them to keep their homes warm in the winter.

Each of these hand-knotted rugs tells a different story and shows off the unique experiences of another tribe. They tell a fantastic story and use symbols and motifs special to that tribe.

2. These Vintage Rugs are Efficient and environmentally conscious.

Presently, it is becoming more important to be eco-friendly when it comes to the environment. Many rugs today are made by new companies. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it does mean that old vintage rugs often get tossed and thrown in the trash.

Also, most modern rugs are made of synthetic fibers, which aren’t very good for your health. On the other hand, Real Moroccan rugs are made with dyes and fibers like wool from Berber sheep. Click here to see our different styles of vintage rugs.

3. They don’t go out of style.

One of the best things about a Moroccan rug is that it looks good for a long time. These rugs have been around for many years, and it’s still in style today. Styles and skills are passed down from one generation to the next.

On the other hand, Moroccan rugs are often made in monotone colors so they may be utilized in every house room, regardless of the design or color schemes in that space.

4. Moroccan Rug Sizes

Sometimes, it’s hard to find a rug that fits in your room. It could be hard to find the carpet you want in the right size for your home, space, or hallway.

Moroccan rugs come in a wide range of sizes and shapes. You can have them made so that you can put them in hallways, bathrooms, kids’ rooms, or the main living rooms.

5. Handmade Moroccan Rugs

It’s getting harder and harder to find home decor made by someone else. Today, most art is made in factories and sold to people. That makes them less unique and special.

On the other hand, Moroccan rugs are made by hand. The weavers who make these rugs are very talented and are respected by their tribes.

On top of that, it’s hard to find a Moroccan weaver who has the skill to do it well. It takes a lot of dedication, practice, and hard work to get to the level of talent these weavers have after years.

6. Moroccan rugs connect the home.

It’s tough to find rugs that match each other and look good in every room of your home due to color schemes, furniture types, and patterns.

Moroccan carpets are unique because they are made with different weaves and designs for each one. Depending on the style and colors of your home, you can choose rugs that compliment what’s already in your home.

7. Rugs are Extremely Versatile

One of the best things about Moroccan rugs is that they can be used in many different ways. You can put them on the floor in almost any room in your house, making them a good choice for multiple areas.

They’re also great for hanging on the wall as wall art. To use Moroccan rugs as wall decor instead of on the floor, they need to be very detailed.

8. Moroccan Rugs Stay Warm the house.

Moroccan rugs were made to keep people warm in the mountains in the winter. Because of that, their high piles are very good at insulating.

By putting a Moroccan rug on the floor or decorating your walls with it, you can add warmth and comfort to your home.

9. Pulls an eclectic room together

A Moroccan rug is excellent because it can match any color, pattern, or style, and it’s also cool because it draws attention and makes a room look better than anything else. Take a room with many different things and put down a Moroccan carpet in the middle of everything. It suddenly works. If you like an eclectic style, you need one of these rugs.

10. Moroccan Rugs Are Art

Moroccan rugs are more than just a way to cover the floor. In these works of art, you can see how much culture and history is in them. Everything about the rug tells a story. It’s a unique piece of art that you can’t find anywhere else in the world.

Invest in a Timeless Work of Art

Having a Moroccan rug in your home can make it look and feel more beautiful in so many ways. It makes the room look different and gives you something to talk about with your guests.

