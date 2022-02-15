Leveraging the Power of NFT Impact Investing with the New Philanthropic Offering by The Gents Club

The NFT project is rife with new projects launching every other day. For both experts and newbies, differentiating the wheat from the chaff can be quite a challenge.

“How can you spot the new Hapebeast? Which project carries enough potential to be deemed the next Bored Ape Yacht Club?”

While it can be almost impossible to replicate some of the success of these pioneering projects, new NFT projects like the upcoming “The Gents Club,” hold enough promise for both crypto investment enthusiasts as well as those looking to make a significant social impact in the process of investing.

Understanding Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs):

The NFT scene is seeing an increasingly rapid rate of adoption. So, it makes sense that we shine a spotlight on the entirety of what this involves before the bit on The Gents Club.

NFT is simply a unique (non-fungible or non-replaceable) digital code that represents a valuable digital item – could be a digital art like the Hapebeast and Bored Ape Yacht Club, for instance, or a music art like Jacques Greene’s Promise track that sold for 13 ETH.

These digital items are stored and secured on a public blockchain.

While one token or NFT is not interchangeable with another, these digital assets are sold and traded on the blockchain technology. Along with usually having monetary value, the role of the NFT technology in tracking and authenticating the provenance of pieces of digital media is one of the key reasons why the scene continues to grow in popularity.

Introducing The Gents Club:

More people are now joining the NFT scene because they see the investment potential of some of the digital items backed by the NFT technology. This is easily understandable when you realize just how much popular NFTs like the Hapebeast and BAYC have commanded.

Every time, we are always inundated with news of new NFTs being launched and sold. The Gents Club is one of such new upcoming NFT projects. But what makes it so special is that it is unlike anything before it – and we’ll go into this right away.

An NFT like no other…

NFTs are a lot like rare collectibles. But unlike when you are collecting a physical product like a rare artwork or comic handbook in a real-world situation, NFT collectibles are mostly digital products. So, from a financial point of view, these tokens carry significant investment potential.

The Gents Club is launching soon with an NFT collection of 6,666 unique digital crypto gentlemen tradable over the Ethereum blockchain. The Gents Club, however, is not just launching for the investment potential, the founders found a way to integrate venture capital philanthropic outreach into the NFT sales. So, while prospective buyers get to own these gentlemen with uniquely rare traits, they are also helping to touch some lives in the process.

The world’s first blockchain-based charity organization:

The Gent’s Club has this vision to become the world’s first charity organization built on the blockchain while still providing passive income opportunities for holders through staking and impact investing. The team behind the NFT project is in the process of announcing the second detailed roadmap for the project, with the first roadmap announced earlier in February 2022.

The Gent’s Club has found a way to strike a balance between personal financial investment and tangible social impact. This project has been generating buzz lately and it’s no doubt will live up to its billing when it finally launches. The minting price and launch date are expected to be announced soon.

