Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Celebrate 40 Years of Success in the Entertainment Industry

Throughout the years, there have been many talented acts in the music and entertainment industry. However, none of them have ever come close to the love and shared artistry that the music power couple Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. have put on display. Now, the talented artists are celebrating 40 years of success in the entertainment industry, and their passion for music and each other have never been stronger.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. celebrated 38 years of marriage in 2007. In 2004, they wrote a book together which shared their secrets of staying happy and committed to each other in Hollywood. The book was entitled “Up, Up and Away… How We Found Love, Faith and Lasting Marriage in the Entertainment World.” The book was written in collaboration with Mike Yorkey and was released by Northfield Publishing Company.

“Up, Up and Away…” discusses in great detail how the music power couple met, how they managed their successful musical careers, and the major struggles they shared behind closed doors. The book is a powerful testament to their love, and it offers practical marriage advice and spiritual encouragement to its readers along the way.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. worked together as lead vocalists of one of the top singing groups of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, The 5th Dimension. The group recorded classics such as “Up, Up & Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell To Answer,” and “Stoned Soul Picnic,” to name a few.

The duo decided to part ways with The 5th Dimension after performing with the group for a decade. They left the group to establish themselves as a duo and found immediate success with their hit single, “You Don’t Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show).” The song was a #1 hit and earned them a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance By a Duo or Group.

Their immediate success caught the interest of a legion of fans and piqued network interests. They were in talks with CBS to premiere their own primetime summer series in 1977 called “The Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Show.” The esteemed musical duo headlined in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Atlantic City played to SRO crowds in concerts across the country and won the prestigious Grand Prize at the international Tokyo Music Festival. Back home, they were sought-after guests for every major television show.

Throughout the years, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. have enjoyed tremendous success as recording artists, performers and authors. They have received a total of 7 Grammy Awards and earned 15 Gold and 3 Platinum records throughout their storied careers. They have

performed at sold-out concerts from all over the world, and this time they plan to give back to their fans with a musical tribute celebrating 40 years of their success in the entertainment industry.

In addition to the success that the power couple has shared together, Marilyn and Billy have also enjoyed solo pursuits. McCoo hosted the popular 1980’s television music series, “Solid Gold” for half a decade, and Davis had the chance to realize a lifelong dream to record a religious album with gospel great, the Rev. James Cleveland, entitled, Let Me Have a Dream. He also began to explore theatrical opportunities, starring in the hit musical “Blues in the Night,” Old Globe Theatre and in the role of James “Thunder” Early in a regional production of “Dreamgirls.”

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are a testament to the everlasting power of love and music. Their passion for their craft and their mastery of their art has never dulled throughout the years, and so has their love for each other. As they celebrate the years they’ve shared together, their fans are more than welcome to partake in their joyous journey.

Media Contact

Company Name: BMG EE1, a kathy ireland Worldwide company

Contact Person: Rona Menashe

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3102464600

Country: United States

Website: http://mccoodavis.com/

