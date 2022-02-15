GLPB Lawyers announce new crypto-payment methods for their services

Based in Prague international law firm ‘GLPB Lawyers’, has decided to move with the current trends and is allowing clients to pay for the services with cryptocurrency. The firm currently doesn’t disclose which particular crypto they will accept.
GLPB Lawyers specialise mainly in corporate law, but they also conduct some high profile criminal cases, register companies, or help with real estate investments. They recently moved Head Quarters from London to Prague in order to provide the best quality services for their clients.
Dimitrios Pliatsios, Managing Partner of GLPB Lawyers said: “I am pleased to confirm that we are now accepting the majority of cryptocurrencies as payment. This decision was dictated by the many requests from our clients, who invest and operate with crypto on a daily basis. Many of politicians connect cryptocurrency to criminals and crimes – which is complete nonsense as if would go further with this narrative, we should also delegalise cash. The majority of cryptocurrencies are highly traceable so I do not see any real ML-related risks. We are hoping that many other companies will follow our lead and these payment methods will become something ordinary.”
About GLPB
GLPB (Goldberg Lotte Pliatsios Berg) Lawyers is an international team of experienced legal advisers, attorneys and lawyers cooperating all around the world, systematically increasing its potential. We are a law firm determined to provide clients with innovative and effective legal solutions, offering the highest international standard of services, with an individual and local approach to the client and the case entrusted to us. The extensive experience and professional preparation of our specialists, as well as basing our development on long-life learning, are another advantage of our law firm. We have built relationships and contacts by performing well in responsible positions in public administration and in the private sector.
Media Contact
Company Name: GLPB Lawyers
Contact Person: Adam Koll – Public Relations Director
Email: Send Email
Country: Czech Republic
Website: glpb-lawyers.com
