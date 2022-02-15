Compassionate and Strong: Kemone Hendricks is the Nourishing Power of the World

The award-winning entrepreneur Kemone Hendricks is an inspiration for all

Servant Leader, Generalist, Critical Thinker and Spiritual Being, Kemone Hendricks is the owner of Evanston Present and Future, Evanston’s Annual Juneteenth Parade, and Mari & Mari Enterprise. She has and is inspiring countless women, she is a role model to all young mothers struggling to live the life of their dreams. She proudly represents the Black and immigrant community defying all odds and staying optimistic against all obstacles.

Evanston Present and Future and Mari & Mari Enterprise

After founding Mari & Mari Enterprise, a marketing and events consulting firm in 2018, Kemone took a step further in 2020 founding Evanston Present and Future. It is an education and scholarship non-profit committed to educate and empower lesser privileged individuals who are unable to exercise their full potential due to financial constraints. Exanston Present and Future believes no child’s progress should hinder because of it. Every child, every human being deserves an equal opportunity to grow. Evanston Present and Future is an organization devoted to educate, and uplift the Black community members’ needs while also creating a space for white and non-Black community members to support them through anti-racist education and practices.

The project refers to Kemone’s own life journey and her aim through this project is to build a better future and assure the well-being of all people, particularly those who are members of minorities or face prejudice or discrimination.

Celebrations Reimagined Planning Subscription

Kemone has always been passionate about organizing events. She believes events act as a binding agent to form a community into a cohesive whole. To put her ignited passions on the map, Kemone founded Celebrations Reimagined Planning Subscription to cater planning of successful inspiring events and put it into a neatly organized subscription plan with worksheets, Ebook courses, checklists, and professional templates for people to work through at whatever pace suits them best. She has over a decade of planning and executing successful & inspiring events for her community. Celebrations Reimagined Planning Subscription plans events the right way, the first time without running the risk of spending thousands of dollars on a full-service event planner.

Annual Juneteenth Parade and Celebrations

Another one of Kemone’s passions is Juneteenth. Juneteenth, now officially Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people which occurred two and a half years after the emancipation proclamation and originated in Galveston, Texas. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Hendricks has been organizing Juneteenth celebrations since 2019. The very first Juneteenth Parade she organized was in 2020 (virtual) due to the pandemic resulting in over 7,000 thousand virtual attendees, several Juneteenth pop-ups shops in collaboration with Black businesses and the creation of the Juneteenth Creative Dance Team.

In 2021 she organized the second Annual Juneteenth Parade and Celebrations in collaboration with the City of Evanston which was in person resulting in participation of over 3,000 parade participants and sponsors as well as gaining national attention. Keeping up with the successful execution of the parade, July 4th 2021 witnessed another successful and inspiring event called “Juneteenth 4th” featuring the grandmother of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Celebrations in the Metaverse

Kemone Hendricks is embracing the reality of decentralized finance and the virtual world. Adhering to the proliferation of NFT projects. As the blockchain technology is creating a new creative economy, allowing creators to monetise their online expressions in novel ways and interact more directly with their audience. Kemone Hendricks is working with artists to create a special Juneteenth NFT after a successful Juneteenth celebration in the digital world. The metaverse ensured that it is inclusive, diverse, and empowering. It exemplified a metaverse where people of all backgrounds can prosper without being condemned, unlike in the real world.

Breaking Through the Glass Ceiling

Today Kemone Hendricks is one of the great inspirational examples that are given addressing the fast-paced progress of women in the 21st century. It is often reflected upon while providing significant evidence of equality. However, in retrospect, there is a story of hard work, struggle and sheer resilience. Kemone Hendricks spent most of her early years beating the odds. She became an inspiration to women all over the world as an immigrant who never felt like she fit in, overcame an abusive relationship, and had a kid at the age of 16. It was her willpower as a caring mother who was determined to progress and provide for her child. In the process she didn’t let her individuality be compromised, negating the usual of which is expected of mothers. Career or Family? Women shouldn’t be put in a situation to choose is what Kemone through her journey told the world.

Today, she’s not only a mother but also a strategic influencer, creator, non-profit leader, a community organizer, the owner of a digital marketing and events company, a social justice activist, a social entrepreneur and business owner.

Becoming “The Kemone Hendricks”

Kemone was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Her and her immediate family migrated to Evanston Illinois when she was five years old. Kemone worked for a multinational firm for 8 years before dedicating her work full time to Evanston Present and Future. There was no stopping then. She has been recognized as a non-profit leader in Evanston who goes above and beyond to make Evanston a better place to live, work, and play in local and national publications, as well as being recognized as a non-profit leader in Evanston who goes above and beyond. She persevered as a teen parent, following her intuition and leaving her corporate job to pursue her passions, which included her own marketing agency, talent agency and social justice jewelry line.

Kemone Hendricks in an interview shared: “The pandemic was a challenging period, it is not over yet but I am happy to lead the way in my community from the start of the pandemic by organizing lucrative socially distant pop-up shops outdoors for businesses, executing high attendance paid online events and monetizing through export of goods and services and the right partnerships. I am honored to have the opportunity to help many businesses which were then able to stay afloat and continue to duplicate our strategic pandemic plan to this day. Limitless is my motto for 2022 and the coming decades. We are stepping into an era where everyone’s “Inner guru” will be shining oh so brightly.”

For more details and information, visit: www.kemonehendricks.com

