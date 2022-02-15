Grace Celebrates the Success of First Single "Through My Eyes"

Young talent Lucia Grace Volpicelli goes by the name Grace. This artist released her first single “Through My Eyes” on Christmas Day in 2021 and has impressed music lovers all over the country. Since the song’s release, Grace has been praised for her catchy lyrics and for incorporating American values into her work.

Grace has always been passionate about music, but that love really came to life for her when she got the opportunity to perform live in Living Room Legends. Determined to reach her full potential with her music, Grace has been taking vocal lessons at Franklin School of Performing Arts.

The Inspiration for Through My Eyes

Grace chooses to release Through My Eyes on Christmas Day for specific reasons. The holidays are a time for being with family and loved ones. A year prior to the release of Through My Eyes, her grandfather was hospitalized with COVID-19. Grace remembers the feelings of fear and worries while her grandfather was fighting for his life.

One of the best moments for Grace was finding out her grandfather recovered safely. This inspired her to create a song that would honor the father figures in her life.

Through My Eyes is a feel-good song that covers the positive things in Grace’s life. This memorable track celebrates family, God, and country in a way that is 100 percent original to Grace. Music fans can find it available on all streaming platforms.

Who is Grace?

Lucia Grace Volpicelli is no stranger to the entertainment industry. While this is her first big step towards her music career, she has plenty of experience in front of the camera from modeling and acting. Grace has appeared in a number of commercials and is also on Baby Alive packaging throughout the US.

One of Grace’s biggest passions in life is making people smile. She loves using her social media pages to spread positive messages. Grace currently has over 70,000 Instagram followers that she strives to keep entertained.

At the age of 3, Grace was signed up to WSM Talent Agency and has been hard at work since. She is very passionate about what she does and hopes to continue making more music in the future. Since she enjoys working in all aspects of the entertainment industry, she also plans to continue doing more TV commercials and runway shows.

Fans of this upcoming singer can find her across all social media pages at:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngkTWCDf3AnjlIZDQn39TQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/luciavolpicelli

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luciagracevolpicelli/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luciagracevolpicelli

Grace also has an official website that has the most up-to-date news about the singer, https://www.luciagracevolpicelli.com

