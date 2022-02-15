Jeffrey Mejía, an entrepreneur who came to Times Square

Jeffrey Mejia, a successful entrepreneur, is a Finance graduate from Hofstra University, New York. Jeff is the Founder and CEO of LSG Software Solutions & LSG Software Solutions Republica Dominicana. He also holds the coveted post of CEO of Welcome to Time Square. It is a multi-option online and social media platform. WelcomeToTimesSquare is an innovative platform created for visitors who plan to visit New York City and enjoy the practicality of visiting the marketplace before or after arriving. Jeff believes that leadership is core to how organizations grow and connect with their customers.

Jeff started his at JP Morgan Chase and has progressive and successful experience of 13 years in mentoring businesses and commercial lending. His versatility, dynamism, and depth of knowledge in the financial niche and IT sector make him a decisive and innovative leader capable of making bold decisions. His thorough understanding of the market dynamics help him in expediting organic growth and serve multiple audiences.

Jeff is an astute entrepreneur who is successfully spearheading one of the most skilled teams in South Florida. His leadership coupled with thorough knowledge and experience helps people grow their businesses. He is known for fostering trusted and long-lasting partnerships with allocators, investment managers, and reliable sources of funds that give him a clear advantage to drive and build successful business models.

Through welcometotimessquare.com, the online marketplace, Jeff is materializing his belief that “it’s A Trick to be in the Click” in the Big Apple. Customers are just a click away from finding everything on welcometotimessquare.com. The app is a social media-friendly innovative online marketplace where the New York partners and advertisers can engage the followers through videos, pictures, comments, and likes to help the user do the picking.

Through WelcomeToTimesSquare.com, Mejia aims to put Times Square back in the spotlight by bringing back the vibrancy and lively atmosphere of the Big Apple. The virtual marketplace would function as a conduit to attract visitors to NYC. As the name suggests, Welcometotimessquare.com enables the tourists and the locals to easily navigate the website and find out what new experiences NYC has to offer to satiate the ever-growing expectations of its audience.

A long-cherished dream of Jeff to provide a unique experience to NYC fans throughout the world, Welcometotimessquare.com, virtual and real vacation marketplace fulfills his dream with distinction. It sits 12 floors above Times Square on the Historical Paramount building.

Jeffrey Mejia, the visionary CEO is never shy to play multiple roles of guiding, mentoring, and helping businesses grow. He firmly believes that if you want to achieve something extraordinary, help others to grow. Growth and success never happen in isolation. He is sure that WelcomeToTimesSquare will dominate all vacation-driven websites that promote NYC as include all success achieving elements from domain name to fresh content, from social media presence to vendors, from a sea of subscribers to strategically placed billboard. It will not only promote tourism in NYC but also promote Times Square around the globe.

Jeff says that welcometotimessquare.com is exclusively dedicated to New York City and the company works for hand in hand with New York alone. He says that the platform is created by New Yorkers for the New Yorkers worldwide. It also provides valuable insight to all those who wish to experience the New York Life Style. According to Jeff, the virtual online and offline marketplace is stocked with New York City’s finest entertainment, hotels, restaurants, tours, shows, dives, museums, and much more that provide the best information to the visitors and locals alike. The videos, pictures, and comments present the NYC lovers with the entire story of New York City.

Jeff is has conceptualized Welcometotimessquare.com to support all vendors, residents, and guests who make New York City the wonderful city it is. Through this initiative, the company aspires to make the visit to New York City comfortable and pleasing for the visitors. According to Mejia, the company’s goal is to make people enjoy New York City as much as we do.

