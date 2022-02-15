Alternative Sweeteners Market Size Estimated to Reach $5.6 billion by 2027

“Alternative Sweeteners Market”

The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Illnesses Such As Diabetes Has Directly Coordinated With The Overall Demand For Alternative Sweeteners Market

Alternative Sweeteners Market Overview

The Alternative Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Alternative Sweeteners, as the name suggests, works as a substitute for natural sugars. Natural sugars have been associated with diseases; hence, alternative sweeteners have been gaining immense market traction for over a decade. Blackstrap molasses, for example, has been a key and an age-old sweetener for the diabetic afflicted patient. Similarly, acesulfame-k or acesulfame potassium has been an FDA-approved sweetener, and more than 90 studies have confirmed the findings. Manufacturers have a ready option to decrease the overall usage of the said substitute as it is 200x sweeter than sugar. Additionally, the said sweetener can potentially handle high temperatures and can be used in baking and confectionery applications. Other forms of high-intensity sweeteners approved by the FDA are saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame -k, sucralose, neotame, and advantame. High fructose syrup is usually mixed with food and beverages applications and is often termed under the label claims of “sugar-free” or “diet-appropriate.” Consumers have grown mature and are aware and owing to that, they check for the label claims or the ingredient list, as by FDA regulation, all manufacturers must name the sweetener used. Sugar alcohols are inversely used in places of natural sugar owing to their low caloric value. The increasing adaptation of alternative sweeteners to aid the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, apart from other ill medical effects, is one of the key drivers for the Alternative Sweeteners Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source

The alternative sweeteners market based on the source can be further segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Some of the prominent examples of synthetic sweeteners are saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame -k, sucralose, neotame, and advantame. The demand has been largely owing to their high sweetness levels as compared to the sucrose. For example, saccharin is around 300-400x sweeter than sucrose. Similarly, acesulfame-k is 200x sweeter than natural sucrose. Owing to such chemical qualities, food processors and manufacturers can save exponential costs while readily sufficing the market sentiment of consuming a healthy or no sugar diet.

However, the Natural segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the recent research which has surfaced showing ill effects on the health post-consumption of artificial sweeteners. Stevia, for example, is a low-calorie sweetener and has been used as a medicinal ingredient for centuries in Southern America. Additionally, stevia can also help in lowering the hypertension index. Hypertension affects nearly 49% of the entire US adult population. Owing to such categorical advantages, the segment would outpace the former.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application

The alternative sweeteners market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant space the said market has taken within the following segment. Additionally, consumers have grown exponentially wary of what they consume. They prefer food items that can aid them in lowering their weight. As per CDC, within the US, 49% of adults have shown an inclination to lose weight by reducing their sugar intake. Furthermore, around 80% of people feel they are bound to exhibit healthy attributes by lowering their sugar intakes.

Moreover, Food and Beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing cases of cardiovascular ailments, including diabetes, hypertension, and weight management. US Obesity Prevalence has zoomed to touch 42.4% in 2018-19 time-frame.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504588

Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography

The alternative sweeteners market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 39% as compared to the other regions in 2021. The region was dominant owing to the presence of robust players operating in the region, coupled with the growing disease burden and awareness pertaining to the availability of such products. Regions such as Canada have a 29% prevalence of diabetes in their population, which is expected to touch 32% by 2030.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the outsourcing of various food manufacturing pertaining activities to the regions of India and China. Additionally, the disease burden of diabetes and other cardiovascular ailments in the regions is exponentially rising, which will further aid the market.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes has directly coordinated with the overall demand for alternative sweeteners.

Diabetes Mellitus has been a pandemic of its own. The following condition is a result of no insulin production, which is required to counter the sugar intake of one’s body. Diabetes has been correlated with other cardiovascular ailments, which in turn are fatal. The numbers as notified by WHO are concerning, until 1980, the overall prevalence was 108 million, which grew to 463 million till 2019. The numbers depict the exponential 4x rise in 4 decades, and the numbers are only bound to grow owing to a sedentary lifestyle. WHO, in its prevention guide, has directly aided in limiting the intake of sugar or saturated fats. Alternative sweeteners have directly aided the market and have aided the proportion of the population suffering from diabetes. US CDC estimates that around 34.2 million people within their region have diabetes, of which around 7 million are not yet aware of their diabetic condition. Owing to such staggering numbers, the overall alternative sugars market is positively positioned.

Inclination towards leading a low-caloric life and diet supplemented by a healthy lifestyle have readily aided the market growth.

After the pandemic, people have grown exponentially aware of the severity any disease can have if their sugar levels are not regulated. The following push has now made the population inclined towards leading a low-caloric life and a well-balanced lifestyle. Consumers are now preferring to take a look at the product label claims, and their purchase decision remains biased on the non-presence of sugars. However, as per the research from IFIC, 86% of the consumers within the US still base their decision on food taste, hence sugar alternatives readily suffice for such regards. Additionally, around 80% of the surveyed population are looking to either avoid sugar intake or limit their dietary intake of raw sugar. Owing to such decision para-metrics, the industry is positioned favorably.

Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=504588

Alternative Sweeteners Market Challenges

Product combinations to equivocally position alternative sweeteners compared with natural sugars have impeded the overall market growth.

Multiple ingredients are needed to counter the sugar formulations. Hence, holistic approaches must be strived upon to reduce the sugar content while also balancing the taste. For example, formulators need to blend stevia leaf extracts with erythritol to produce sugar-reduced products while also meeting the taste expectations. Additionally, bakeries are adding chicory root fiber along with alternative sweeteners to enhance the mouthfeel, bulk, and texture. Moreover, researchers have culminated on various findings which are further impeding the market growth. The taste receptors react the same way when exposed to artificial sweeteners or natural sugars; thereby the craving can often mitigate the health benefits posed. The brain releases signals whenever we eat high sugar foods, and in case of alternative sweeteners, there isn’t any actual sugar, hence the body produces insulin to combat no potential glucose molecule. Hence, with time the body starts developing insulin resistance. Lastly, artificial sweeteners have been highly processed with chemicals that can cause ill effects on one’s health. For example, gut health can go south, and obesity might get induced.

Alternative Sweeteners Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Alternative Sweeteners top 10 companies include:

Cargill, IncorporatedArcher Daniels Midland CompanyHeartland Food Products GroupDuPont de Nemours, Inc.Ajinomoto Co., IncPureCircle Ltd.Roquette FreresStevia First CorporationIngredion Inc.Kawarlal & Co.Inc.

Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Sweegen will introduce its new natural sweetener, in its product portfolio of “high-intensity sweeteners.” The ultra-sweet tasting protein was found in small quantities of West African plants known as Oubli. The firm says it can produce large-scale commercial operations by using the likes of microbial fermentation. Brazzein is 500 to 2,000 times more sweetness than regular sugar and has no aftertaste, with an extremely stable pH condition throughout varied temperatures.

In April 2021, Manus Bio launched the next generation “Natural Zero-Calorie Sweetener” in the US under its iconic brand- NutraSweet Naturals. A plant-based sweetener with zero calories and 100% pure-tasting sweetness to enjoy in daily life. Manus Bio is paving the way for next-generation calorie reduction with unique green technology for sourcing nature’s sweetest ingredients while minimizing its environmental footprint. The product has no after taste, and readily helps people looking to lose weight.

In July 2020, Tate and Lyle launched new SWEETENER VANTAGE sweetener solutions design tools. A set of new and innovative sweetener solution design tools, together with an education program, is designed to help formulators create sugar-reduced food and drink using low-calorie sweeteners. The SWEETENER-VANTAGE™ suite of tools includes sweetener maps and selection tools, and WikiSweet™, Tate & Lyle’s proprietary encyclopedia of formulation challenges and solutions, which Tate & Lyle scientists use with formulators to help them to differentiate between and select suitable sweeteners.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust players within the industry, and also a heightened end-user demand within the food and beverages segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to rising cases of diabetes and other ailments caused by diabetes, additionally, regions such as China and India are now being preferred as an off-shore location for the production of various food products by food producers, which gives them an exponential edge.

Increasing incidence of diabetes and other related ailments supplemented the growing awareness to avoid cardiovascular diseases have been the key market driver. However, excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners is expected to dampen the overall growth of the market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Alternative Sweeteners Market Report.

Relevant Title

Sugar Substitutes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7474/sugar-substitutes-market.html

For more Food and Beverage Market related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Alternative Sweeteners Market Size Estimated to Reach $5.6 billion by 2027