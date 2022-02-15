Businessman Roy Chinchilla Announces Hosting of the 40th Anniversary Concert of the Great Artist Luis Vargas

Reputed self-made businessman and music enthusiast Roy Chinchilla will be working with the CEO of Cerro Music Group, Andres Salce, to organize the 40th Anniversary Concert of the renowned musician Luis Vargas. The “El Rey Supremo De La Bachata Concierto De Celebración Luis Vargas 40th Anniversary, will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the United Palace Theater in Upper Manhattan.

“We are delighted to announce that the 40th Concert Anniversary of the great artist Luis Vargas will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the United Palace Theater in Upper Manhattan,” says the famous businessman Roy Chinchilla. The CEO of Cerro Music Group, Andres Salce, will play a crucial role in putting this concert together. The two-hour-long concert will showcase the entire discography of hits of Luis Vargas.”

The United Palace Theater in upper Manhattan is a popular event destination. It has seen some of the most leading music stars celebrate their years of artistic careers with the Latin public. Roy believes that the participating public and fans will not stop drinking and dancing right through the two hours of this much-awaited concert.

“Yo mismo la vi”, “Volvió el Dolor”, “Loco de Amor”, “Yo no muero en mi cama” “Tarde Te Arrepientes”, “Ceniza Fría”, “Esa Mujer” y “La Mesa del Rincon” are some of the many songs that form part of the among amazing collection that Luis Vargas “The Supreme King of Bachata” will render for his fans. He will also share the story of his exciting musical journey with the audience.

Luis Vargas will also sing with his friends, and his songs will be played along with other musical genres such as reggaeton, salsa, and bolero in the concert.

According to Roy Chinchilla, the artist Luis Vargas wants to use this opportunity and the concert platform to invite his fans, friends, and those who made a difference in his life. He wants all of them to enjoy a concert night that they will not forget in their lifetime.

Tickets for the concert can be ordered from Ticket Master, Boletos Express, and Cerromusicgroup.com

Roy Chinchilla has played a key role in launching many musical projects. He is a successful executive producer and has a powerful presence on all leading digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

His associations in the musical industry include some truly tall names such as Osmir Garay, the renowned Bachatero exponent, and leading celebrities such as Ninel Conde, Niurka, Alcover, and Brenda. He has managed to rope in the stunning digital star Brenda Zambrano as the lead model for his latest music video. He enjoys a great rapport with her manager Claudia Dávila and makeup artist Alberto Arana.

About Roy Chinchilla

Roy Chinchilla loves challenges and is ultra-focused when it comes to achieving his goals. Music is his passion, and he wants to continue contributing his skills and talent to the music industry. He has many project ideas in his mind. Roy enjoys the full support of his team as they maintain the highest level of professionalism to achieve their goals.

