Dentalfitness is always helping the Sunshine State shine even brighter with healthier, happier smiles.

Dentalfitness tells us about their experience as leaders in oral health in South Florida: Our team of friendly professionals is dedicated to delivering top-notch care in a caring environment with the aid of advanced technology. Our mission is to make a positive difference in our patient’s lives by offering the best dental care in a private, clean, and sophisticated dental office.
We use advanced proven technology to keep your smile looking the best! Dental Fit working with modern dental technology like Digital X-Rays CBT scans.
Our full scope of services starts with dental hygiene and regular dental cleanings.
Specialty services provided on-site include root canal treatment/endodontics, gum therapy/periodontics, and teeth extractions/oral surgery.
Open for emergency dental care. If you have any dental concerns, we are here to help you get the treatment you need.
We understand it may be difficult to know. However, if it’s a concern to you, it’s a concern to us. Pain is not the only way for a dental emergency to be present, so it’s important to discuss your particular issue with an emergency dentist. We are also available for tele dentistryor virtual consultations, so you can get the care you need from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Teledentistry is an online dental appointment. It’s an easy way to receive essential oral health care without having to visit the dentist’s office. Talk with a board-certified online dentist who can listen to your concerns, make a diagnosis, and even prescribe medication as necessary.
- Our Doctors are in over experience in Strong computer skills and experience with healthcare databases and applications.
- Comprehensive knowledge of dental procedures, tools, and diagnostics.
- Performing dental procedures, such as extractions, root canals, and filling cavities.
Dr. Mario Garcia Caceres and Dra. Yilaidis Villalobo better know as Dr. G and Dra. V Fit are an outstanding Dentist team that are always providing the excellence and care for all of their patients.
Media Contact
Company Name: Dentalfitness
Contact Person: Dr. Mario Garcia, Dr. Yilaidis Villalobo
Email: Send Email
Phone: 305-758-5878
Address:8555 N.E. 2nd. Ave.
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://www.dentalfitness.net/
