DecPlay Launches New Piano Course Empowering Senior Citizens to Learn Piano

The groundbreaking DecPlay method makes learning piano easy later in life, without needing to ‘read music'.

FEBRUARY 15, 2022 – DecPlay is an online piano tuition organisation, specialising in making piano easily accessible to people of all ages and abilities and its founder Declan Cosgrove has announced the launch of the ‘Learn Piano Later in Life’ course, which is designed for piano students aged 70 and over. More details can be found at https://decplay.com/

Cosgrove outlined how the idea for the new course was formulated after seeing the outstanding results senior citizens achieved with his unique piano method, with feedback from over 3000 students in 72 countries. The new course is aligned with DecPlay’s mission to ‘bring more smiles to the world through music’ and removes the barriers to learning that many students encounter with traditional piano methods, especially when they are aged over 70.

Online courses have seen a huge increase in popularity since the covid epidemic and many of DecPlay’s piano students have commented on the benefits that online tuition offers, such as lower cost than private lessons, access to learning any time, the ability to choose the pace of learning and the ability to go back and review content as often as required. In addition, DecPlay’s industry leading TrustPilot score of 4.9/5 is due in no small part, to students appreciating the social and community benefits that are included with the online course, such as regular group Zoom calls and a private Facebook group where students can chat to each other, share videos of their piano performances and get support from the DecPlay team and other students.

The new ‘Learn Piano Later in Life’ course guides students from absolute beginner level, through to professional styles and uses the unique range of DecPlay methods, such as FastPlay and ProPlay, which removes the barrier of having to learn music notation. This approach is so groundbreaking, DecPlay has been awarded a patent and has been featured on many national and international TV and Radio shows, to much critical acclaim in many countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada among others.

The majority of DecPlay students are aged over 70 with many in their 80s and older, like Harry who learnt piano incredibly quickly age 90. His inspirational story proves you are never too old to learn piano: https://decplay.com/learning-piano-age-90-harry/

The new course addresses challenges faced by many students aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s, such as arthritis and low sight and includes teaching methods that are specifically designed for senior citizens. Cosgrove points out that many students aged 70 and over have an advantage over many younger students, for example a greater passion to want to learn piano and availability of time to practice.

