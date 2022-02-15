Discover Nature Zen: Organic & vegan food… the future is now, the best Plant-Based Organic Protein.

Their protein products are deliciously organic & vegan — sweetened with real fruit and coconut nectar and an ideal on-the-go energy fix for athletes or busy workers.

Nature Zen is a company specializing in organic, plant-based, vegan and high-end protein powder, protein bars and baking mixes. They are committed to making the purest quality products, certified organic by Ecocert (USA, Canada, Europe and Japan). Nature Zen products are GMO-free, gluten-free and without soy and dairy. They have been working for years to offer the best taste and quality with only the purest and most natural ingredients.

“By offering our customers healthy, high-protein, energizing, simple, fast and organic food adapted to modern life. But more than that, it is also to help organic farmers all over the world to cultivate their land in an environmentally friendly way and fair-trade way. This is the food of the future!” stated Dr. Laure-Anne Pierson, Pharmacist & Director of Nature Zen.

When talking about a healthy diet, an adequate intake of high-quality protein is key to maintaining optimal health and top immune system. It provides a sustaining, constant, light energy. It is essential to build, maintain and repair muscle mass and bones. It is also involved in a multitude of metabolic, chemical and hormonal reactions in the body, helping individuals maintain a healthy weight.

By adding Nature Zen organic plant-based protein to your smoothie, you ensure that you receive enough fuel to go through all your activities easily and in a delicious way.

Nature Zen Origin collection is certified organic and vegan. It is made from organic sprouted and bio-fermented whole grain rice protein and organic raw yellow pea protein. It is the best quality, taste and texture you can find on the planet with 0g. of sugar with no artificial sweetener. It has a high concentration — organic rice protein is concentrated at 90% with a high assimilation rate. It is allergen-free, sugar-free, low in carbohydrates and suitable for ketogenic diets.

Because creativity is limitless, you can add Nature Zen protein in your smoothies, shakes, granolas, chia bowls, soups, cakes, favorite recipes, sauces, salad dressing, baked goods and many more.

Nature Zen was founded in 1998 with the goal of establishing an organic restaurant in collaboration with health therapists. At the time, there were only a few plant-based protein products available on the market, which inspired the brand to create new healthy and organic plant-based protein products and provide with the healthiest possible alternative. They developed new recipes in collaboration with pharmacists & dietitians. The objective was to provide healthy, contemporary items that met the demands of today’s busy lifestyle.

In 2010, Nature Zen’s health therapists collaborated with organic food professionals and doctors to achieve an ambitious, life-changing goal — developing the world’s greatest organic plant protein composed entirely of natural components.

5 reasons to take plant-based protein daily:

Helps build muscle mass Keeps bones healthy & strong Helps increase satiety & curb cravings Can lower bad cholesterol levels Because it is good for you and for the planet

Nature Zen recently launched franchising Nature Zen protein & coffee shops. Their cafes serve only organic and biodegradable products. All original recipes for muffins, cookies, domes, salads, soups and paninis are likewise high in plant-based protein.

The brand has developed a unique set of beliefs centered on nutritional quality, ethics, environmental stewardship and philanthropy throughout the years, and each day they feel blessed and happy to contribute to the realization and accomplishment of their mission.

Nature Zen aims to make a positive difference in the health of humanity and the planet. They accomplish this through their products and by donating a significant percentage of their income to fund and assist foundations, charities and educational projects worldwide.

“You have to test it to understand the real benefits! Nature Zen is nothing like other protein brands, with us it’s all about quality and pure ingredients. Pure plant-based fuel to energize your body!” – Dr. Laure-Anne Pierson, Pharmacist & Director of Nature Zen.

More information can be found at https://www.nature-zen.com/.

About Nature Zen

