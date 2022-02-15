OneStop Computer and Audio Visual Rentals Proudly Leads the Way in Gaming Laptop Rentals in 2022

On a mission to provide its customers with an unparalleled audio-visual rental experience, OneStop Computer leads the way in 2022 with incredible deals on gaming laptop rentals.
Elevating Events and Experiences with New Gaming Laptops
Leading the way in gaming laptop rentals in 2022, OneStop Audio Visual Rentals has hit the ground running, investing in its line-up of cutting-edge gaming laptops to provide its customers with the best in audio-visual entertainment and gaming.
Recently, the company updated its line of gaming laptops to include the all-new Razer Blade 15, an advanced gaming laptop with superior performance specs, and engineered to offer an unmatched experience for gamers.
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop
Featuring cutting-edge graphics technology with the all-new NVIDA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and boasting 8GB of high-performance VRAM, this laptop is designed to perform flawlessly. Combined with a 15.6” display running at 360 Hz in FHD, this screen ranks among the world’s fastest displays, making it a preferred choice for resource-intensive fast-action gaming.
Rounding out the specs of the Razer Blade 15 is an 8 Core Intel i7 processor running at a blazingly fast 2.3Ghz / 5,1GHz and featuring 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. Gamers will appreciate the 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4), the fastest solid-state storage on the market, and industry-standard Bluetooth connectivity for peripherals. For those who prefer a wired connection, the laptops support USB-C, USB, HDMI, and Thunderbolt connections to cover all the bases.
The Best Quality AV Equipment for Event Rentals
Be it for business or pleasure, a night of gaming with friends, or an event booth to showcase a new game or technology, OneStop has everything needed to deliver unbeatable and reliable performance that is nothing short of a ‘show stopper’.
Thoroughly tested and expertly maintained, OneStop has built a reputation on performance, reliability, and service, ensuring that equipment rented performs to perfection no matter what is thrown at it.
Equipment Available for Rent Includes High-Performance Products Including:
- Laptops
- Desktops
- TV/Monitors
- Projectors
- Audio
- Printers/Copiers
- Technology Accessories
- And more…
Expert Assistance and Support
OneStop’s team is comprised of highly trained technicians and technology enthusiasts, dedicated to providing a world-class experience for customers. From account managers to technicians and delivery staff, the company’s customer-centric approach to business is evidenced in its professionalism, support, and efficiency. Available 24/7, its support team is always accessible to assist with any type of technical issue faced, working expeditiously to resolve any problem that arises.
About OneStop Audio Visual Rentals
Headquartered in Franklin, MA, OneStop Audio Visual Rentals services the greater Massachusetts area, and ships nationwide to service customers across the country.
Since its inception, the company has developed a reputation as a leader in the audio-visual rental space, offering world-class service and support, coupled with innovative technology and industry-leading product rentals for any occasion or event.
Media Contact
Company Name: OneStop AV
Contact Person: Eric May
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-782-1706
Country: United States
Website: https://onestopav.com/
