Sodium Hydrosulfite Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Overview

The Sodium Hydrosulfite Market is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period 2022-2027. Generally, Sodium Hydrosulfite which is referred to as Sodium Dithionite, is used as a sulfonating agent, reducing agent in aqueous solutions, or a decolorizing agent in organic reactions. Likewise, sodium metabisulfite which is an inorganic compound of Na2S2O5, is commonly used as an antioxidant agent in pharmaceutical formulations. Sodium Hydrosulfite is used in a wide range of industries such as Pulp & Paper, Textile, Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemicals, Water Treatment, and more. An increase in demand of Sodium Hydrosulfite in paper production along with the textile industry can act as major drivers for the market. Health and environmental hazards associated with the use of sodium hydrosulfite can act as a major constraint for the market.

COVID-19 Impact

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly reduced textile operations, and production which in turn, has resulted in the decline of the textile supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, affecting the market. Studies show that the outbreak of COVID-19 sharply declined textile production in 2020 due to a lack of operations across multiple countries around the world. However, a slow recovery in new textile contracts has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021. For instance, a new textile project was announced in 2021 for the purpose of building a new yarn manufacture unit in Madhya Pradesh, India. The overall project would cost around INR 2240 million ($30.4 million), and the expected end products of the project include spinning, weaving, and finishing of textiles. Since sodium dithionite is commonly used as a reducing agent for removing color from dyed fabrics and for whitening antique textiles, their requirement is most likely to increase as well. In this way, a slow and steady increase in textile and production activities will require the use of sodium hydrosulfite. This will eventually lead to an increase in demand for sodium hydrosulfite which indicates a slow and steady recovery of the market in the upcoming years.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Segment Analysis – By Form

The liquid segment held the largest share in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. Since liquid sodium hydrosulfite is dust-free, clean to use, and also saves energy, they are generally preferred for bleaching over powder or other forms. Other advantages of using liquid sodium hydrosulfite include good stability during the process of storage and transportation. Hence, an increase in demand for textile bleaching will help boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Segment Analysis – By Grade

The Technical Grade held the largest share in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021. This is mainly because technical grade Sodium Hydrosulfite is generally considered as a high-quality product that can be used for several industrial purposes in comparison to others. It is often used in the manufacturing of large scale commercial products along with serving as a reducing agent for various bleaching purpose for textile, paper, and pulp industry. Hence, increasing demand for textile products such as clothing along with an increase in production of papers across the globe is most likely to induce market growth in the upcoming years.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Segment Analysis – By Process

The Zinc based process held a significant share in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021. Sodium Hydrosulfite produced through the zinc process includes the reaction of sulfur dioxide with zinc dust in order to convert the resultant zinc salt to sodium hydrosulfite in the presence of caustic soda or soda ash. They are generally used for the purpose of bleaching textiles, brightening paper pulps, treating beet and cane sugar juices, and reducing mining flotations. Hence, an increase in demand of Zinc based Sodium Hydrosulfite for such applications mentioned above are most likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry

The Textile Industry held the largest share in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. There has been a significant increase in demand for textile products around the globe. For instance, Teejay Lanka, which is considered as one of the largest textiles manufacturers in the region had made an announcement for doubling of capacity of its Indian mill, following the completion of an expansion project involving an investment of $15 million, and it is still undergoing development in 2021. Likewise, according to a recent article published on fibre2fashion, China has signed over 226 textile and garment projects for the upcoming collection along with building over 100 enterprises. Among these, 37 enterprises are expected to begin operations by the end of 2021. Furthermore, a leading company called CHROMUCH recently introduced ChromShield Technology for On-Demand Fade-Resistant Yarn Dyeing and Functionality.

In this way, an increase in textile operations in various countries across the globe will also require the use of Sodium Dithionite for various purposes such as bleaching, whitening of textiles or decoloring of dyed fabrics. This, in turn, can lead to significant growth of the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021 up to 32%, owing to the increasing demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite for various applications in the textile sectors. For instance, the Indian government recently announced a Textile Processing Project worth INR 905 million ($ 12.2 million) in Maharashtra in 2021. Similarly, according to a recent study published on fibre2fashion, China’s total cotton imports for textile sectors increased by 16.8% in 2020. Moreover, Bangladesh earns around 45% of its revenue from textile exports to Canada, the US, Europe, and other countries.

Sodium Hydrosulfite is primarily used in various textile operations such as bleaching or decoloring of dyed fabrics due to the benefits it provides such as higher degree of brightness, permanent whiteness, along with negligible degradation of fiber. Hence, an increase in demand for various textile operations in these regions would also increase the requirement of the use of Sodium Dithionite (or Sodium Hydrosulfite) for these activities, thus, increasing the market growth.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Drivers

An increase in textile operations is most likely to increase demand for the product

An increase in textile operations have been observed in many countries across the globe. For instance, in July 2021, India announced the Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Expansion Project worth INR 220 million ($2.9 million) in Himachal Pradesh. Likewise, it also announced another Manmade Textile Fibre Manufacturing Expansion Project worth INR 9710 million ($ 13.2 million). Furthermore, a recent article published on fibre2fashion states that Vietnam’s garment manufacturing business accounts for around 70% of the majority of businesses. It also states that the import of textiles and clothing by the United States increased by 26.79 % up to $41.689 billion during the initial five months of 2021. Likewise, the value of U.S. man-made fiber, textile, and clothing shipments reached about $64.4 billion in 2020. Furthermore, in 2021, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced the commencement of a new project that is targeted to provide the approval of eco-innovation along with the use of Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) within textile SMEs in Kenya, South Africa, and Tunisia. In this way, an increase in demand for various textile operations across the world would also increase the requirement of the use of Sodium Hydrosulfite for these activities, thus, increasing the market growth.

An increase in demand for paper production is most likely to increase demand for the product

An increase in the demand for paper production from the packaging and e-commerce sectors is most likely to increase the demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite as well. Since Sodium Hydrosulfite is a strong reducing agent, they can easily react with the dyes in the pulp. Hence, they are quite effective for bleaching recycled pulp. According to a recent study published on Interpack, the consumption of food packaging is expected to increase to $ 447,066 million in 2023. Likewise, it also states that the Chinese packaging companies such as 3D, SIP, and WLCSP alone achieved a revenue of around $5.88 billion with end packaging. Since Sodium Hydrosulfite is the primary component used during the production of paper required for packaging, it is expected to lead the growth of Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the upcoming years.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Challenges

Health and environmental hazards associated with Sodium Hydrosulfite cause an obstruction to the market growthSodium Hydrosulfite is designated as a hazardous substance under section 311(b)(2)(A) of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and is further regulated by the Clean Water Act Amendments. These regulations are applicable to discharges of this substance. This designation also includes any isomers and hydrates, as well as any solutions and mixtures containing this substance. Hence, strict regulations associated with the use of Sodium Hydrosulfite may hinder the market growth.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Industry Outlook

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market. Sodium Hydrosulfite Market top 10 companies include:

BASF SE

AZ Chemicals Inc.

Bruggemann Chemical GmbH & Co. KG

Chemtrade Logistics, Inc.

Finetech Industry Limited

Guangdong Zhong

Cheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd.

Jinhe Group

Mitsubisi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Montgomery Chemicals LLC

Royce International Corp.

Key Takeaways

Textile Industry in Sodium Hydrosulfite Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite as a bleaching or reducing agent in applications related to the Textile Industry.

Paper & Pulp Industry in Sodium Hydrosulfite Market also held a significant share in 2020 due to increasing demand for paper production from the packaging and e-commerce sector.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in 2021, with countries like China, and India is most likely to drive the market growth. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite (also known as Sodium Dithionite) for various production activities in the textile sectors.

