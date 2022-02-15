Plensy™, The World's First NFT Auto Smart Loans, Announces Launch of Wefunder Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Plensy is now live on Wefunder

Plensyconcluded its Friends and Family Round, and the Seed Funding Opportunity is Now Open to the Public. Americans Can Purchase Equity While Taking Back their Buying Power & Credit Data via Plensy's Patent-pending AI Scoring & Lending Algorithm

Plensy™ Inc. is the World’s First End-to-End Credit & Lending Solution for Car Buyers and Dealerships, allowing consumers to regain control of their purchasing power and credit score while benefiting from interest rates and loan terms that won’t break their bank or threaten their family’s survival.

On the Plensy™ Wefunder campaign page, the general public can now make reservations. Wefunder is a website that connects startups with investors through crowdfunding. The “Kickstarter for Investing” platform makes use of a provision in the JOBS Act of 2012 that allows unaccredited investors to purchase equity in early-stage private companies.

The Points-based Lending System – Plensy™, teamed with Wefunder to offer their future customers the opportunity to purchase Plensy’s initial equity, which offers discounted shares to early Seed Round investors.

The disruptive FinTech company has achieved many milestones in the previous three years prior to the campaign’s launch, including:

• First company to create the Idea to apply NFTs to Vehicles and coin the term, Auto Smart Loans

• Patent filed in 2020

• 120 Dealerships across the United States Signed Agreements to Offer Plensy’s Alternative Lending Solution to its Customers

• Some of the dealerships are under Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Group and Lithia Motors, Inc., one of the largest automotive group retailers in the United States and is among the fastest-growing companies in Fortune 500

• Built a more streamlined and modern Dealer Management & Inventory System 2019-2020

• Auto Finance Innovation Award Nominee – Sam Errama, Founder & CEO

• Inspirational Woman of the Year Los Angeles Times – Brandi Kolosky, Founding Member & CGO

• Completed Friends & Family Round with $150k raised

• Tested 3.3m data points showing a 97% efficacy of predicting default by accurately reflecting the customers’ true ability to pay a loan and their actual creditworthiness

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to provide a superior value proposition to the consumers and dealerships while providing a significant return for our investors,” Miami Resident and Floridian, Chief Growth Officer / Founding Member of Plensy™, Brandi Kolosky, states. “The vote of confidence and eagerness from everyone over the past year shows that Plensy™ is needed now more than ever to provide a more accurate and faster solution with less risk for the credit and lending industry. We have already made significant headway on our target well before ‘going live’ on Wefunder and look forward to connecting with more fans of Plensy™!”

Erik Day, VP & CFO of the Warren Henry Auto Group’s 14 South Florida dealerships, clarified on the 2021 CXAuto Conference panel with Ms. Kolosky at 1:34:30, “absolutely Plensy™ is needed….we are missing out on a lot of customers due to many factors…”

“We’ve created statistical models and a loan approval prediction to increase the likelihood of a consumer qualifying while reducing missed payments and default rates. We’re employing a logistic regression model with real-time accurate data analytics and smart algorithms to assess a buyer’s true ability to pay, while our predictive analytics algorithm allows us to determine individual interest rates.”, said Plensy’s Founder, Sam Errama.

Plensy™ uses the blockchain to ensure that the above data is accurate, secure, and transparent by combining data points and risk mitigators such as rental history, gig economy income, additional assets, and more. It generates a buyer’s authenticated creditworthiness using its own patent-pending AI without increasing credit risk or creating any discriminatory racial consequences. Plensy™ is the most intricate and necessary part of the equation to disrupt the monopolized for-profit credit score firms, Experian, Transunion, and Equifax, by extending the marketplace, diversifying risks, and creating a social effect. Finally, Plensy™ has built in a 20% reserve into its financial model, greatly beyond the industry standard of 5%.

Plensy™ will use the crowdfunds for working capital. The early-bird investment offering, which includes a discount on the valuation cap and perks, will end on February 24, 2022.

More About the Immediate Plensy™ Team:

Founder & CEO, Sam Errama, with a 20-year mastery of applying SaaS, Data, FinTech, SEO, Marketing, and Sales to multiple global sectors, including the automotive, gold, real estate markets, and industries alike, and Muralidhar Margapuri, CTO & Co-Founder of Plensy™ who held a 20-year position as Former Vice President, Information Technology for Citigroup & Banamex Global, Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Information Security Compliance, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Technology application experience. He was awarded several times at Banamex, acknowledging his and his team’s efforts of colleagues in aligning with BUSA’s Four Pillars – Fortress Controls, Client Excellence, Employee Engagement, and Shareholder Return.

Kolosky is a polymathic business and marketing leader. Her roles have included International Business Development Director, Capital Fund Raiser, and Chief Growth Officer. She is known for pushing the boundaries of B2B and B2C globally. Brandi launched her own Marketing and PR firm 10 years ago. She then worked alongside the CMO & CFO of FIA Formula1 Electric Racing and helped curate the global race series marketing, sponsors, events, cross-branding, and investor relations. Her efforts introduced a $50M investment to the organization. Soon after she was contracted to solve an energy crypto mining problem, and in that time, she invented & deployed the by-pass of flare on oil fields to power Crypto Mining Pods. January 2020, Brandi became the Managing Director of DealBox, the World’s first Venture Capital firm utilizing Blockchain technology for Digital Securities Issuance where she oversaw roughly $400m in client marketing and investment raises. February of 2021, she onboarded as a Founding Member and Chief Growth Officer for Plensy™.

Wefunder Campaign Page: https://wefunder.com/plensy

We are ‘testing the waters’ to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

