Luke Acree, President of ReminderMedia, Helping Financial Professionals Stand Out with Personally Branded Lifestyle Magazines, Interviewed on Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

Luke Acree discusses how to Generate More Referrals & Repeat Business. Acree explained that “You must impress and stay top of mind with your entire database of contacts on AUTOPILOT to skyrocket your referral and repeat business!!”

Stand out from all the newsletters, emails, postcards, and fliers with a personally branded American Lifestyle magazine. Every successful business owner knows that the secret to a successful referral-based business is staying top of mind and building strong relationships with your clients. Staying in front of the most influential contacts makes all the difference, and making a great impression is extremely important. By giving the unique gift of a magazine that is customized with the agent’s branding and contact information. The high-quality content and beautiful design of the magazine ensure that each issue is not only read, but it is shared, displayed, and read again and again.

Tess Klimm – Broker/Owner Realtor® says ““Best marketing for our sphere that I’ve ever experienced and I’ve been in real estate 30 years. A joy to send and also to bring to local businesses. Also great for listing presentations. Very well produced and best customer service ever. Fast responsive and personal. Have nothing critical to say!

It’s perfect!”



About Luke Acree

Luke Acree is an authority on leadership, a lead generation specialist, and a referral expert who passionately believes that businesses run on relationships. By teaching the principles of relationship marketing, he’s helped more than 100,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses grow their companies.

He’s led ReminderMedia, to over $300 million in lifetime sales and earned it a place on Inc. 5000’s list of the Fasting Growing Companies in America four years in a row. ReminderMedia’s also been included on Philadelphia’s Top 100 Places to Work.

Luke co-hosts a podcast with his CMO called Stay Paid, which routinely appears in the Top 30 Marketing Podcasts on Apple Podcasts. He’s been featured in Entrepreneur magazine, Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Disrupt magazine, Inman News, and Foundr.com. And he’s a frequent guest on podcasts including SharkPreneur with Kevin Harrington and Seth Greene, Marketing Genius with Grant Wise, and Real Estate Rockstars.

