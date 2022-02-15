Mic-Lock Patented Microphone Blocker Ensures Audio Privacy on Every Device

Mic-Lock sets itself apart from traditional microphone blockers with proprietary technology that prevent hackers from accessing important information.

Data leaks and data invasions have become an increasingly huge problem with the advent of digital tools. Many are starting to pay attention to their privacy and security, feeling concerned about their information getting to the wrong hands. Mic-Lock, an electronic security product manufacturer, sets to provide a solution with its patented microphone blocker. The device uses a proprietary technology that prevents potential hackers from listening to private conversations and using them for fraudulent purposes. Mic-Lock is currently the only digital anti-spying sound blocker in the market. It comes in different designs (USB C, Lighting, 3.5mm jack) to work with any personal electronic device.

Mic-Lock microphone blockers were designed and created by Ric Ralston, a global data communication and server design expert, to provide innovative safeguards to electronic devices, prevent unauthorized access to personal information, and support data privacy rights.

Many, if not all, devices have internal microphones that serve as avenues for hackers to listen in. And contrary to general belief, plugging dummy headsets into devices does not block sound from transmitting to internal microphones. They don’t provide the same security as Mic-Lock blockers because they aren’t considered valid audio sources by the electronic device. Other mic blocks don’t have the internal circuitry to trick a device into thinking an external microphone is plugged in. Mic-Lock blockers do.

Using a Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET), Mic-Lock can mimic the expected signal of a microphone. Once the blocker is plugged, it provides the signal of silence back to the device – effectively blocking all audio sounds from being leaked to cyber invaders. It cuts the sound right at the source. Mic-Lock works on various electronic devices (laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones) and all operating systems, including iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android.

It’s easy to check if Mic-Lock blockers work. Users can record their voices using any recording app. Without the blocker, they can see soundwaves being recorded once they start talking. However, with Mic-Lock plugged in, the recording stops. The same happens when recording a video or playing an audio file. Mic-Lock ensures no soundwaves are being transmitted to third parties. These tests will work with anything claiming to provide audio security.

Mic-Lock blockers are compact with an inconspicuous design to allow devices to maintain their aesthetics. They do not require complex operations and software installations – just plug into a port, and they’ll keep devices secure.

The blockers are available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and the Mic-Lock website. They are shipped worldwide.

