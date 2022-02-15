EasyAgentFinder Launches Free Service to Match Home Buyers and Sellers with Trusted Real Estate Pros

Improving the home buying and selling experience by streamlining the process of selecting a trustworthy and capable real estate agent and delivering users peace of mind.

EasyAgentFinder has launched a new service that seeks to remove the pain and uncertainty of selecting a local real estate agent. Their free service is now available to home buyers and sellers throughout the United States and Canada.

Users who want to be matched with a real estate agent in their area can visit EasyAgentFinder’s website and complete a 3-minute questionnaire to get started. The service is free to the user and there is no obligation for the user to hire the recommended real estate agent.

EasyAgentFinder employs a research team that personally vets each real estate agent before making a recommendation by manually examining key factors such as client testimonials, colleague feedback, recent sale history, agent responsiveness, training received, license standing, membership status in the National Association of REALTORS®, and more.

As stated on their website, agents cannot pay to join EasyAgentFinder’s list of trusted partners, but rather, agent recommendations are earned by having a proven track record of success, exceptional client service, and a commitment to the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

EasyAgentFinder is on mission to improve the home buying and selling experience by streamlining the process of selecting a trustworthy and capable real estate agent while delivering their users much needed peace of mind when making one of the largest financial decisions of their lives.

More information can be found at https://www.EasyAgentFinder.com.

