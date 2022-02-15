Unpacking the January 2022 U.S. Jobs Report with Teal

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the January 2022 Jobs Report, showing an unexpectedly strong market. The main takeaway? Now is the best time to job search. Keep reading for Teal’s take on the Jobs Report, as well as some tips and tricks to optimize your job search.
Takeaways from the January 2022 U.S. Jobs Report:
Experts were blown away by the number of jobs added in January, with the total coming in much higher than predicted.
Despite daily COVID-19 cases peaking in January, the U.S. Jobs Report showed improvement in the overall labor market.
Employers added 467,000 jobs in January — nearly 350k more than expected!
Despite coronavirus concerns, employers fought hard for talent in the continued employee’s market. They had to: according to Wall Street Journal, there are 100 job openings for every 60 unemployed Americans.
Competition for employees and a tight hiring market resulted in double the wage growth last month vs. January 2021.
Remote work increased in January as some employees stayed home to avoid the Omicron surge.
Unemployment remained largely unchanged from December, with a slight increase to 4%.
What does this mean for job searching and job outlook?
As President Biden said, “America’s job machine is going stronger than ever.” If you’re ready to start looking for a new job or want to get back to it, now’s the time!
Not only is there an objective surplus of open roles, but you also have leverage to negotiate for higher compensation.
Looking for a new role but not sure where to start? Try Teal’s free job searching platform. Organize your applications by saving listings from various job boards to one central Job Tracker, tailor your resume to each position you’re applying for using the Resume Builder, and optimize your LinkedIn profile with the LinkedIn Review tool so you stand out to recruiters and hiring managers.
Here’s to landing a job you love in 2022.
Media Contact
Company Name: Teal
Contact Person: David Fano
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.tealhq.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.