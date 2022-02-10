Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Growing At A CAGR Of 7.5% | Increasing Prevalence Of Celiac Disease And Irritable Bowel Syndrome Are Key Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the gluten-free baking mixes product demand as home-baking activities increased significantly during the lockdown period.

The global gluten-free baking mixes marketsize is anticipated to reach USD 698.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity, food allergies, and other disorders are driving the demand for gluten-free products, including baking mixes.

In terms of product, the cookies segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2020. This growth is attributed to the high demand for flavored cookies in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and the U.K. Market players are capitalizing on the popularity of new flavors in cookies by launching variants, such as Oreo and red velvet, in innovative packaging. Moreover, cookies are popular snacks among people of all age groups.

In terms of distribution channels, grocery stores emerged as the largest segment in 2020 due to a high number of grocery stores worldwide. With rising income levels and rapid urbanization, modern supermarkets have emerged across all big and small economies. These stores offer extensive product variety, discounts, and even change their layouts to appeal to new consumers and maintain their market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional market in the foreseeable future due to the rising demand for healthy food items and the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers in China, Australia, Japan, and India. The rising consumer awareness about the consequences of gluten consumption will also boost the demand for gluten-free baking mixes in the region. The industry is highly competitive when it comes to product variation and pricing. Prominent market participants are focusing on product innovation to attract more consumers.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-baking-mixes-market

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Report Highlights

• In terms of product, the cookies segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 32% in 2020

• The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for cookies

• Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of healthy food items

• The launch of new products on e-commerce platforms, such as eBay and Amazon, emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

• The grocery stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

• The presence of numerous grocery stores across all big and small economies is driving the product demand through this channel.

For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-baking-mixes-market/request/rs15

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free baking mixes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Cookies

• Cakes & Pastries

• Bread

• Pizza

• Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Grocery Stores

• Mass Merchandiser

• Independent Natural or Health Food Store

• Club Stores

• Drug Stores

• Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• New Zealand

• Central and South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

List of Key Players of Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market

• General Mills, Inc.

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

• Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

• Continental Mills, Inc.

• Partake Foods

• Chebe

• Naturpro

• King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

• SalDoce Fine Foods

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451450/ibb

Browse Related Reports:

Vegan Baking Ingredients MarketSize, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Flour, Oils), By End Product (Cakes & Pastries, Breads & Rolls), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a U.S. & India-based market research and consultancy firm. It is headquartered in San Francisco. We provide business insights, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports to large as well as small and medium-scale enterprises. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on more than 45 industries. Grand View Research’s extensive database is used by Fortune 500 companies to understand the regional as well as the global business environment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-baking-mixes-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Growing At A CAGR Of 7.5% | Increasing Prevalence Of Celiac Disease And Irritable Bowel Syndrome Are Key Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.