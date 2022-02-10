Road Safety Market Size, Share, Revenue, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the global road safety market size is expected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global road safety market size is expected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. World health organization estimates say that over 1.3 million people die of road accidents every year. This statistic is enough to suggest that road safety is crucial for all. With countries focusing on lowering accidents, the deployment of road safety solutions including surveillance or continuous vehicle monitoring systems has gained prominence.

Over the years, alcohol and speeding have been the leading causes of fatalities related to road accidents, making road safety systems a mandate across most countries. Providing a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists will also create a safe road environment for the population, creating avenues for future growth. To keep pace with market demand, vendors aim to develop technologically advanced products, have an extended life, and are less prone to vandalism. Intelligent displays, high-resolution cameras, and systems that can monitor in terrible weather conditions or low light are gaining traction favoring the demand for road safety products over the next few years. Several countries are engaged in conducting formal road safety assessments every year while developing strategies to achieve road safety. Such initiatives will play a vital role in creating demand for road safety solutions over the forecast period.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/road-safety-market

Road Safety Market Report Highlights

Road fatalities are preventable with a practical system approach and the installation of road safety equipment to manage traffic concerns and injuries. The global market for road safety is anticipated to surpass USD 6 billion by 2028 amid the proliferation of favorable policies and measures undertaken to ensure the safety

The Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/ALPR) segment captured a sizeable chunk of the overall revenue and is anticipated to witness healthy demand by 2028. Advances in the ANPR product technology will be a key reason instigating growth over the forecast period

Professional services emerged as a preferred choice among policymakers. The ability to offer end-to-end monitoring and maintenance services will help upkeep segment growth

Asia Pacific will witness a rapid uptake in the forthcoming years. Rapid urbanization has brought the region at the risk of increased fatalities, positively impacting the demand for traffic management systems. However, a lack of clear guidelines and policies to control road fatalities could pose a challenge to the growth

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/road-safety-market/request/rs1

Road Safety Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global road safety market based on solution, service, and region:

Road Safety Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Incident Detection & Response

ANPR/ALPR

Others

Road Safety Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Road Safety Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Road Safety Market

Jenoptik

Kapsch TraficCom

Flir Systems, Inc.

IDEMIA

Sensys Gatso Group AB

VITRONIC

Redflex Holdings

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/2560/ibb

Browse More Related Report:

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Integrated Corridor Management, Traffic Signal Control System), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/road-safety-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Road Safety Market Size, Share, Revenue, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.