Medical Polymers Market is Projected To Reach USD 27.75 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 8.0% | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global medical polymers market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 27.75 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2028, as per a new market study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, especially flexible packaging for medicines, blood bags, surgical gloves, and medical drapes, has been driving the market growth over the last few years. The growing importance of medical polymers in hip and joint replacement applications, and spinal and cranial implants, is gaining popularity and is expected to significantly impact the market growth.
The medical devices and equipment was the largest application segment for medical polymers, with a market share of 53.80% in 2020. The growing scope of flexible packaging in medical goods is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. The increasing consumer awareness of hygiene further supports the demand for flexible packaging in medical goods. The rise of the home healthcare market has contributed to the growing popularity of medical polymers, and this trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.
Increasing R&D spending for biodegradable plastics coupled with application development by market participants is anticipated to create promising prospects for market growth. PVC and PP occupy the largest market share due to various superior attributes such as high mechanical, thermal, chemical strength, wear and corrosion resistance, and high resilience and endurance levels. This allows these materials to be consumed in various medical applications. However, raw material price volatility and crude oil price fluctuation can impact market growth.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-polymers-market
Medical Polymers Market Report Highlights
- In terms of product, the fibers and resins segment occupied a market share of 74.36% in 2020. The high demand can be attributed to the better thermal and chemical resistance properties of the product
- The biodegradable plastics segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of biodegradable plastics in the manufacturing of a range of medical equipment and its growing use in prosthetics for replacement procedures is anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period
- The medical devices and equipment segment is projected to dominate the demand in terms of application, with a market share of 53.8% in 2020. Increasing use of polymers in the manufacturing of implants, joint & hip replacements, and cardiology stents are projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period
- The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the demand for medical polymers in terms of production and consumption. The region is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Improvement in the standard of living, rising awareness about the benefits of medical polymers compared to their traditional counterparts, and rise in home healthcare devices have been the factors driving the regional demand
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-polymers-market/request/rs1
Medical Polymers Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global medical polymers market based on product, application, and region:
Medical Polymers Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Medical Resins & Fibers
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polystyrene
- Others
- Medical Elastomers
- Styrene Block Co-polymer
- Rubber Latex
- Others
- Biodegradable Plastics
Medical Polymers Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Medical Equipment & Devices
- Medical Packaging
- Others
Medical Polymers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Medical Polymers Market
- Evonik Industries AG
- DSM N.V.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Eastman Chemical
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/397/ibb
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a market research and consulting company that offers market research reports, syndicated and customized reports. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It offers client engagement for business consulting and market intelligence from various domains. The clientele is based across various countries with queries coming from more than 50 industries worldwide.
Grand View Research helps its clients to make informed decisions by helping them understand current trends and scenarios. Every year Grand View Research accomplishes more than 300 multi-country market studies to optimize consulting for clients.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-polymers-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Medical Polymers Market is Projected To Reach USD 27.75 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 8.0% | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.