Adventure Knows No Bounds: URentMe Launches New Website and Updated Mobile App

Henderson, NV – Every outdoor enthusiast knows that recreational vehicles and toys offer an unparalleled experience to take any adventure to new heights. The problem? These vehicles and toys typically come at an extremely high price tag and are not within reach for a large portion of citizens. However, URentMe, the nation’s premier daily rental service for recreational vehicles has created a way for adventurers to rent recreational vehicles while owners of those vehicles can earn supplemental income to offset the impact of maintenance and upkeep.
URentMe is proud to announce the launch of their new website and upgraded mobile app, offering a streamlined user experience and expanded capabilities to revolutionize the rental experience. Similar to the standard rental business model, URentMe allows the owners of boats, RV’s, motorcycles, ATV’s and other recreational vehicles to list their assets on URentMe where like-minded adventurers can rent the vehicle for the day at a fraction of the price of standard rentals or purchases.
All listings, reservations, deposits, and payments are managed directly within the URentMe app to keep a consolidated transaction process. Each reservation is covered with insurance by an A-list nationwide carrier to provide peace of mind to renters and owners alike.
“URentMe gives me the peace of mind that my rentals will be safe and protected. Beginning with the vetted pool of renters, and one of the best insurance companies available, to the well-qualified staff to handle any scenario that could arise. I am making money on all of my recreational vehicles.” – Customer testimonial
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to empowering outdoor enthusiasts to capitalize on their passion, URentMe’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with its new and improved website and mobile app, available in the Apple AppStore and on Google Play.
About URentMe
URentMe is the nation’s premier rental service for outdoor enthusiasts as a platform to rent and list boats, RV’s, motorcycles, ATV’s and more. Designed in the same business model as other rental services for homes, URentMe allows outdoorsmen and women to rent equipment for their adventures or list their equipment as a rental to make supplemental income rather than let their recreational equipment sit in storage. These earnings from leasing the equipment help offset the costs for maintenance and upkeep while providing renters with an affordable solution to enjoy top-tier recreational vehicles on a per-day basis for a fraction of the price. URentMe’s easy-to-use website and mobile app have set a new standard in the outdoors industry, empowering like-minded individuals to level up their experiences and make unmatched memories with those who matter most.
