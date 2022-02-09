Spotlight on Radhaa Nilia of Radhaa Publishing House

Radhaa Nilia is a Holistic Publisher and Teacher. Radhaa is the curator and author of the Awakening Starseeds book series. She loves bringing together voices around the World to share their stories. Radhaa works with women to activate their inner Goddesses and heal their heart and soul wounds to find their higher purpose at Goddess Code Academy™, A mystical school for the divine feminine. She provides certification programs and teaches her original healing modality called Goddess Activations™. Her most recent book, Pillars of Light, Stories of Goddess Activations™, is based on her modality of Goddess Activations™ and includes women’s direct stories and experiences from Goddess Activations™ sessions. Radhaa is the leading expert on Goddess Archetypes, using them for healing and empowerment.

Radhaa is the founder of Radhaa Publishing House, where she empowers people’s voices to shine by sharing their gifts their stories and stepping into the spotlight through collaborative books. In this interview, we ask Radhaa some questions about her plans for Radhaa Publishing House for 2022 and beyond.

1. Radhaa Publishing House is a Holistic Publishing Company. Tell us about your approach to publishing.

We are unique in the fact that we focus on collaborative books. Stories that touch the heart and minds of the seekers. We love the camaraderie and recognize how important it is to bring people together, especially with the last two years of lockdowns and people feeling so isolated. Our approach is all about bringing people’s voices together worldwide through inspirational books with specific themes, from Awakening to Healing and Women’s Empowerment. Radhaa Publishing House books are meant to empower both the contributing writers and the readers. We intended to create meaningful books that would stand the test of time and create a legacy. It’s true that our books also serve as directories. At the end of each person’s chapter, we place the writer’s picture, along with the in-depth bio of their work and offerings, so that readers can connect with the writer. That has led to writers being found by a new audience, more visits to their website, and real, authentic connections that lead to business, friendship, and many have said, soul family. It’s all about connection, and it’s beautiful to come together to create something as special as a book.

2. You come from a lineage of Shamans, and storytelling is such an important part of that cycle. Share your background.

Both my parents are storytellers. My father is a musician and tells stories through songwriting and performing. And my mother, Maya The Shaman, is a writer, Storyteller, and Holistic Healer. She has some unique modalities called Infinite Cosmic Records, which connects to the Infinite Records to find out about and heal other aspects of ourselves. Her book, ‘Infinite Cosmic Records’ comes out in 2022 through Radhaa Publishing House. And it fascinated me how the very contrasting stories of our ancestors can all weave together so incredibly. It’s something that inspired me to do the book series. It just felt so natural. These are sacred gifts that honor our ancestors when we tune back into our natural ways of being. You can find more @: www.MayatheShaman.com.

Infinite Cosmic Records book by Maya the Shaman to be released in 2022 by Radhaa Publishing House.

I am grateful that she is very tapped into storytelling to stay connected to our ancestors. She’s been the keeper of many stories throughout her lineages. Everyone would tell her the stories, the family’s secrets, from the magical to the tragic. So, she’s served as that mystical gatekeeper of lineage stories. Something that hit me is that so do all of our stories when we go. So what if we could leave a piece of ourselves for our ancestors and future generations to come. Wouldn’t that be amazing? Writing a book becomes a permanent part of History and Legacy.

3. In what special way does Radhaa Publishing House offer support to authors?

Authors are guided through the entire process from start to finish, besides being devoted to high-quality work. We create opportunities for our writers to get better at what they love to do through their multiple support systems, such as handwriting coaches, editors, and written feedback our team offers. We are high touch and are always available to our current authors.

We want our authors to shine and offer tons of publicity through press releases, podcasts or youtube interviews, and written ones that go into the heart of the digital world as we provide international coverage. Some of them become multi-published authors through us. When we commit to curating a project, we put all of our time, love, and energy into it. So it’s a beautiful feeling to receive feedback that you are making such a difference in someone’s life. We’ve heard from a few of our contributing writers who’ve told us they worked with other companies to help curate their books, paying five figures, and didn’t get even close to the support they received just in working with us in one collaborative book. That they felt so supported. Here are what some authors are saying:

“I am so excited to be published in a book from Radhaa Publishing House, because we share the same vision. I believe the timing is ripe to get these types of stories out into mainstream media. Through the many talented writers, who are courageously sharing their incredible “out of this world” stories, during this amazing time when humanity is ready to re-awaken to the truth that lies within us all.” – Lori Roddey, Florida.

“Radhaa and the team were there to support me through the whole process. This was an opportunity for me to tell my story and share my truth! I remember just how rewarding it was that the next morning after turning in my chapter, I was gifted with a beautiful rainbow in the Heavens. I knew my efforts and healing through writing were liberated and freed that day thus going forward.” – Y’Shell Esta, Los Angeles, CA.

“Radhaa Publishing House is currently curating books to help guide humanity and raise consciousness. A remembering of who we are and why we are on this earth at this present time. I believe these books will help future generations to understand what happened during the great awakening of humanity and how their ancestors helped restore heaven on earth and bring in the golden age.” – Blossom Rountree, Oklahoma.

“I am deeply grateful to Radha Publishing House; it has been an honor for me to be part of this wonderful project. I recognize firsthand the need on a collective level for creative sources that touch on these essential topics to connect with our spiritual identity and divine essence. Thank you for your transformative collaboration in this New Era.” – Yarimar Valle Andújar, Florida.

“I highly recommend working with Radhaa Publishing House. They are an incredible team that is fully vested in publishing and leaving a legacy of stories about people who have experience in a multi-dimensional world that many people are now awakening to.” – Raziel, California.

4. What are the writing opportunities that you are offering at Radhaa Publishing House for 2022.

We offer writers the opportunity to become best-selling authors and are proud to see our authors have a well-earned title. Creating each of our books is a tedious process and requires an objective viewing from each team member, where elements are overseen to make a successful book. We put together a very talented team to provide our authors with what they need. In addition, our team offers creative coaching, editing, book formatting, graphic art covers, technical support, and public relations (PR). This is not usual for collaborative books. We offer reasonable rates for our future book programs. This allows us to cover the cost of our entire team. Each of these vital jobs is done by highly trained and talented professionals in their fields of expertise with a mindset to get things done well.

To summarize, we offer our writers a complete writing program that includes: Coaching, Editing, Formatting, and a final Book Product that they can be proud of. Being a “Bestseller’ is a big deal. That means more speaking gigs, and a higher profile. This reflects the knowledge and trust factor that is important for clients. Our authors benefit so much from becoming “bestsellers’, and this is not only for this life, but a legacy they leave behind for their lineages and the future generations. It’s an investment that keeps on giving.

5. Tell us about the three books you are curating for 2022. (Explain why each is so special)

The first collaborative book is called Energy Healing & Soul Medicine. As this world is changing rapidly, people are getting a chance to spend more time alone to do their inner work. More and more people are looking to do deeper healing and get to the root of issues rather than just living on the surface and letting the pain pile up. This book is for World-Class Healers, Coaches, Modality Creators & Holistic Innovators to step into bigger opportunities to share their work. Here is the description: Discover the Power to Heal Yourself and Others. Experience firsthand holistic experts who will give you a taste of what they offer through various healing modalities and experiences. Learn and discover all types of Healers, Coaches, and Holistic Health Practitioners specializing in their powerful and unique offerings to assist you in your transformation and self-empowerment. Authors share authentic stories, and some combine them with self-help-treatment tools and practices that balance the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The multiple modalities offered in this book bring you closer to knowing which one fits your needs, and there are plenty of healing modalities and tools to choose from. If you want to find a guide, teacher, or mentor, this book offers a kaleidoscope of experience for you to discover. It is yours to unravel the sacred healing work these world-class healers, coaches, holistic practitioners have to offer on these pages.

The second book is Awakening Starseeds, Vol. 3, Dreaming into the Future. This has been our bestselling book series and is rather popular! It coincides with the massive awakening happening across the planet at the moment. It’s a special series that brings people together worldwide. So many people have felt related to the various stories and the harsh awakening process. Vol. 3 is specifically for visionaries, dreamers, innovators, those who have a unique perspective of alternative living or innovations to move along this world holistically. We are ready to take a quantum leap into a new future with innovations aligned with our mind, body, and spirit.

Lastly, RPH is all about empowering the voice of the Divine Feminine, which includes honoring the Goddess that lives within us. Stories of the Goddess is a collaborative book open to those with a sacred relationship with the Goddess in HER many faces and forms. You are invited to join us in this book to represent women who work with the Goddess. This book will enrich the lives of your readers through inspiring content. It celebrates the achievements of incredible women from all walks of life. We invite you to find your voice and purpose in working with the Goddess.

6. Do you have spots left in these books?

Yes! You can find all the info on books HERE: Current Books: https://bit.ly/3AZP1wo. If you feel the call to join any of these books, I highly suggest booking a call by emailing us at radhaapublishing@gmail.com. We would love to connect with you!

7. What have you learned as a Publisher?

I have learned so many lessons from having multiple collaborative writers and having a publishing team. We take past mistakes and lessons learned to apply in our next books. It’s been such a learning curve. Each time we do a collaborative book, we keep adding it to our ongoing list. Since so many moving parts and so many people are involved, things can sometimes go unexpectedly. Prepare for the unexpected, and when that happens, having both strength to stand strong and flexibility to adjust, I’ve found these to both be important.

8. Please share advice for new authors. (How can you help them build awareness for their new books?)

What I would tell new authors is that writing a book to publish a book has many steps along the way, from simply writing it to editing it, to formatting it, to creating the cover art, the back cover art, the side cover, finding the perfect artwork that matches the energy and messaging of the book. That’s all before the launch. Honestly, it can be overwhelming. That’s why we make sure we hire the right team that supports the projects and the books from start to finish. That includes the launch, the author’s podcasts, and interviews. It’s a lot of steps to get to that finish line. Many hands work together to accomplish this work. Creating a book is one of the most difficult things I’ve done, especially when many people are involved. But I love it, so it is all worthwhile.

So what advice I would give is to make sure you get the team you need to support you. We offer hybrid coaching and help bring together books and projects independent of Radhaa Publishing House, and we are always happy to help. We offer various packages, from coaching to full compilation packages, and some authors want support around the launch or interviews. We have something for everyone and at every stage of creating. So don’t be shy. Reach out.

9. Please share your social media.

Radhaa Publishing House: www.radhaapublishinghouse.com

Email: RadhaaPublishing@gmail.com

