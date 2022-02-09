Frederic Piper joins Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisory – AHQA

www.ahqa.com – AHQA, Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisory welcomes Frederic Blumenthal

Dublin – Feb 9, 2022 – Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors (AHQA) www.ahqa.com, has appointed Frederic Blumenthal as a director in its Art Advisory office.

Frederic’s appointment is the latest in a number of hires, part of AHQA’s expansion into advisory services catering to select, qualified retail investors.

Frederic joins Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors with immediate effect from ASP Advisers, an Austrian wealth advisory group, where he has spent the last 7 years working closely with wealthy individuals and families with substantial assets across Austria – advising them on alternative assets, with an emphasis on fine arts.

Frederic will head the newly formed AHQA Art Advisory office, where he will oversee due diligence, strategy and allocation, as well as personally manage portfolios for individual and institutional clients.

“Frederic’s arrival marks AHQA’s move to a deeper focus on alternative, uncorrelated assets. Frederic will lead the newly established Art Advisory office, … with a focus on both traditional fine arts as well as digital art in the form of NFTs.”

“Frederic is a valuable addition to Arnault Helier (AHQA)’s research and advisory team, we are thrilled he agreed to join us and support our expansion into new markets. His arrival comes at a time of exciting changes, for the first time in our 20 years AHQA has started accepting qualified individual-retail investors as clients, on a recommendation basis and our advisory business has seen unprecedented growth.” – said Mr Simon Helier, CEO.

Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors is a pioneer in computational finance and digital asset advisory. We represent the evolution of the archetypical investment advisory firm. Our research and investment approach adheres strictly to mathematical and statistical methods and our results and relentless dedication to excellence have placed us at the apex of alternative asset research and fiduciary advisory.

Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors provides family-office services centered on a full range of hands-on, customized asset management services to increase your financial success.

At AHQA, we believe that working alongside an adviser does not have to mean handing over control of your portfolio. Investors with a significant amount of assets simply want an extra pair of hands to give their portfolio an extra push.

With our investment advisory services, our team strategizes with our clients to make calculated investment purchases. This may include both automated and personal assistance.

Investment advisory services come in a wide range or forms and at various levels of involvement. Some investors want a holistic portfolio management style while others want to target capital assets. Whatever investment style the account holder wishes to abide by, the account decisions will be made based on how well it fits within the portfolio’s goals and time horizon.

AHQA’s investment approach sits at the nexus of cryptography, game theory, network and behavioural economics, competitive strategy, computer science, early-stage investing, and portfolio management.

