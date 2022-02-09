Blister Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report 2020-2025 | Supplier Intelligence, Supplier Ranking, Pricing & Cost Structure Intelligence | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

The blister packaging market is fragmented as a higher number of suppliers are present across different regions, which decreases the bargaining power of suppliers.

Blister Packaging Industry Category Intelligence

PVC has been the traditional choice in blister packaging for a very long time as it offers low prices and strong durability while maximizing product visibility at the same time. PVC pricing had been stagnant for some time before 2020 and it was generally readily available. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the housing market started to gain traction and the construction market continues to buy more PVC, hence the price has increased drastically, making it hard to procure PVC for blister packaging.

One of the leaders in the packaging industry, Amcor has already started working on developing alternatives for PVC in blister packaging. In April 2021, the company announced the customer trials of the world’s first recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging named AmSky. It reduces carbon footprint by 70% compared to PVC and other alternatives. PVC makes packaging recycling more difficult or contaminates other materials if consumers attempt to recycle them. Therefore, Amcor’s solution eliminates PVC from the packaging by using a mono-material Polyethylene thermoform blister and lidding film.

Moreover, recent economic and environmental policy changes compel some brands to think and find a PVC alternative for their blister packaging. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) are the two major strong alternatives to the traditional PVC blister. It is majorly used in soda bottles and is known for its strong durability and transparency. PET and RPET are most preferable for brands with high sustainability goals as they can be easily recycled.

Blister Packaging Industry Category Intelligence Highlights:

Blister packaging suppliers are collaborating with regional players to benefit from their knowledge of the local market, and maintain high profit margins, low overhead costs, and their overall competitiveness in the market

The blister packaging market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape as several small players are entering the market

Suppliers widely prefer approved provider operating models to reduce risks and improve the potential for value creation

Increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods is fueling the growth of the blister packaging market

Forming film, lidding material, heat seal coating, and printing inks are the major components of blister packaging, constituting around 60% of the overall cost.

S.A. has been a key exporter of raw materials for blister packaging.

Blister Packaging Industry – Pricing and Cost Intelligence Highlights:

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components for availing blister packaging:

• Raw Materials

• Forming Film

• Lidding Material

• Heat Seal Coating

• Printing Ink

• Others

• Fixed Costs

• Labor

• SG&A

• R&D

• Depreciation

• Interest

• Tax

• Profit

“Raw material is the biggest cost component of blister packaging, accounting for more than 60% of the total cost of manufacturing.”

Blister Packaging Industry – Supplier Intelligence – Capability based ranking & selection criteria with weightage:

Operational capabilities (with weightage) for Supplier Ranking and Selection in Blister Packaging Category:

• Years in Service – 15%

• Geographical Service Presence – 35%

• Employee Strength – 15%

• Revenue Generated – 15%

• Key Clients – 12%

• Certifications – 8%

Functional capabilities (with weightage) for Supplier Ranking and Selection in Blister Packaging Category:

• Technology Type – 40%

• Thermoforming

• Cold Forming

• Thermo Cold Complex Blistering

• Types of Blister Packaging – 60%

• Thermoformable

• Face Seal

• Trapped

• Full Card Blister

• Clamshell

• Skin Packaging

List of Key Suppliers in the Blister Packaging Category

• Amcor Plc

• DOW• WestRock Company

• Sonoco Products Company

• Constantia Flexibles

• Klockner Pentaplast Group

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tekni-Plex

• Display Pack

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the other aspects of rate benchmarking, please subscribe to our services for the complete report.

