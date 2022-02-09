Energy-as-a-Service Market Size May Surpass 8.5% CAGR, Will Reach 120.65 Billion by 2029: Polaris Market Research

According to the latest research study, the report predicts the global size & share of Energy-as-a-Service Market to reach around USD 120.65 Billion By 2029 from USD 63.41 Billion in 2021. The global Energy-as-a-Service Market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 8.5% by 2029.
Energy as a service is a model of business in which the customers pay for energy service without making any advance capital investment. EaaS model commonly originates a subscription for electrical devices inherent to service company or energy management usage to provide the energy service that is desired. In recent years, service-based business models have gained popularity, covering a broad gamut of conventionally product-based industry fluctuating from video streaming to a well-organized wardrobe overhaul. The model generally includes a service that is subscription-based. The consumer can relish the advantages of a product without buying it at face value or directly commanding its use.
The EaaS model can be utilized to better orient incentives of the customer with constraints that are operational of the grid. It can start demand-side management and help with the consolidation of renewables, and inspire electrification. For instance, a service company operates and owns water heaters that are grid-connected in commercial buildings and residences. This company could arrange the water heater to heat the tank in the course of renewable production that is high, and energy cost that is low, and the water could be stored for later use.
Top Market Players
- Alpiq
- Bernhard Energy Solutions
- Centrica
- EDF Renewable Energy
- Edison
- Enel X
- Enertika
- Engie
- Entegrity
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Noresco
- Orsted
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens General Electric
- Smartwatt
- Veolia
- WGL Energy
Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report
- What is the global energy as a service market size and growth?
- What are the crucial drivers for global energy as a service market?
- Which is the region with the most significant market share?
- Which is the fastest-growing segment by the end-user in the global energy as a service market?
- Which are the top companies in the market?
Energy as a Service Market: Growth Leading Factors
Growing concentration on combining distributed generation, renewable energy, thermally activated technologies, energy storage, and demand response into electricity and transmission systems distribution has sanctioned more significant investment in renewable energy. Increasing investment in renewable energy is pushing the EaaS market growth. For instance, the world bank group declared a program to invest USD 1 billion to invest in battery storage for energy systems. The aim of the program is to boost renewable energy usage to enhance energy security, expand access to electricity and increase grid stability.
Due to industrialization and urbanization, energy demand is increasing day by day. Considering the growing demand for energy and consumption of fossil fuel, it has become essential to make renewable power globally. Solar and wind plants are spread geographically over a vast area. Financing in renewable capacity was about thrice the global investment in gas-fired and coal generation proportions combined.
The outbreak of covid-19 has negatively impacted the energy industry. The market has seen a reduction in price and demand worldwide. Due to the pandemic, the manufacturing industries are concentrating on crucial work because of which installation of electronic elements has been stopped for some time. The increasing consumption of energy and altering the price of electricity are dominant factors pushing the energy sector. There is a steep crash in the market due to various manufacturing units.
Global Energy as a Service Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021 Value
|
USD 63.41 Billion
|
Market Outlook for 2029
|
USD 120.65 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
8.5% from 2022 – 2029
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022 – 2029
|
Segments covered
|
By Service Type, By Component, By End-Use, By Region
|
Key Companies
|
Alpiq, Bernhard Energy Solutions, Centrica, EDF Renewable Energy, Edison, Enel X, Enertika, Engie, Entegrity, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Noresco, Orsted, Schneider Electric, Siemens General Electric, Smartwatt, Veolia, and WGL Energy.
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.
Energy as a Service Market: Key Segmentation
- Insight by service type, component, end-use, and region
By service type, the energy supply services dominate the market because of the growing demand for renewable sources of energy and decentralized energy dissemination across industry verticals. By end-use, the commercial segment held the largest revenue share. There is an increase in demand for energy across the retail sector which involves healthcare, educational institutes, airports, warehouses, and hotels. There is a growing need for expansion of consumption of energy and decrease of electricity bill across the commercial sector.
By region, North America is considered for largest revenue share because of the expansion of the commercial sector at a rapid rate. The retail industry in the area is growing, acquiring energy as a service model to improve energy consumption and lessen operational costs. Magnification of energy demand acceptance in the commercial sector is anticipated to drive the point as a service market growth. Europe is expected to record significantly steady revenue growth as there is increasing financing in the power industry for reformation of prevailing aging infrastructure utilized in transmitting and generating power is pushing growing utilization of energy as a service model.
Browse the full “Energy-as-a-Service Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance, Efficiency and Optimization); By Component (Solution, Service); By End-Use (Commercial, Industrial); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2029” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/energy-as-a-service-market
The market predominantly depends on service type, component, end-use, and region
Energy as a Service Market: By Service Type
- Energy Supply Services
- Operational and Maintenance
- Efficiency and Optimization
Energy as a Service Market: By Component
- Solution
- Service
Energy as a Service Market: By End-Use
- Commercial
- Industrial
