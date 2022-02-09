With 34.9% CAGR, Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size & Share Value to Hit USD 2,111.3 Million by 2029: Polaris Market Research

According to the latest research study, the report predicts the global size & share of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market to reach around USD 2,111.3 Million By 2029 from USD 211.5 Million in 2021. The global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 34.9% by 2029.

Autonomous delivery robots are electrically stimulated motorized vehicles that can dispatch items or packages to customers without the mediation of a person to deliver. These robots are tutored to transport a gamut of things from one location to another. The generally supplied items are food supplies, couriers, and other products. The most prominent autonomous delivery robots are utilized in hospitality, retail, logistics, and healthcare. Operating at an average walking pace of around six kilometers per hour, the six-wheeled robots can generate up to 15 kilograms in a secured cargo chamber. There are intelligent sensors embedded with a progressive object detection system operating at 2000 frames per second and can map and comprehend the world around it with accuracy. It can discover unanticipated barriers or traffic and utilize this information to convert to its real-time routes.

Conventionally, autonomous robots have been positioned for carrying out repetitive and routine tasks needing complex programming for configuration and application while wanting agility and ease of operational adjustment. As autonomous robots become more experienced, configuration times reduce as they require less supervision, and they can operate in tandem with their human equivalents. Therefore, the supply chain in the future will be more consistent about productivity and quality of autonomous robots being competent of working endlessly.

Top Market Players

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Eliport

JD.com

Nuro

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Robby Technologies

Robomart

Savioke

Starship Technologies

Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report

What is the global autonomous delivery robots market growth and size?

What are the several industries that utilize autonomous delivery robots?

What are the several speed limits obtainable in the global autonomous delivery robots market?

Who is the leader in the global autonomous delivery robots market?

What are the top players functioning?

What are the segments being covered?

Autonomous Delivery Robots: Growth Leading Factors

Growth in the acquisition of ADRs is guided by a requirement for efficient, flexible, and self-operating eCommerce attainment as same-day delivery becomes the standard procedure. The worldwide assumption of warehouse robotics will also be motivated by the growing cost-effectiveness and Return on Investment (ROI) with an increasing diversity of light by infrastructure robots and a captivating and adaptable option to conventional fixed automation that is mechanical or manual operations.

High consumer expectations and continual development in eCommerce for speedier and contactless deliveries are the factors that are driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots. Packaged deliveries and e-commerce are growing leaps and bounds, and many start-ups have already started evaluations to deliver groceries and packages to consumers using ADRs. Due to inventions in artificial intelligence, computer vision, robotic mechanics, and deep learning, ADRs are mastering the craft of performing conventionally challenging to automate tasks.

The covid-19 pandemic has impacted every proportion of individual and economic activities worldwide. The covid-19 has generated disruptions that are short-term and structural changes that are long term because of which food delivery and healthcare industry and commerce are encountering significant growth, and that has created new growth paths for ADRs.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Report Scope

Market Size 2021 Value USD 211.5 Million Market Outlook for 2029 USD 2,111.3 Million Expected CAGR Growth 34.9% from 2022 – 2029 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2029 Segments covered By Product, By Component, By End-Use, By Region Key Companies Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Eliport, JD.com, Nuro, Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Robby Technologies, Robomart, Savioke, and Starship Technologies. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by product, component, end-use, and region

By product, the fully autonomous robots have gained a significant market share as they perform delivery operations without human interventions. By component, the hardware segment accounted for a more substantial market share. But with, the increased supply of robots with auto traversing and independent skills of decision making will create growth for the software segment. By end-use, the hospitality segment accounted for a larger share as self-service and automation have a crucial role in customer experience.

By region, North America has become the leader in the growth of the market share. The prevalence of the most significant number of companies and start-ups operating towards the ADR technology is pushing the development of the market in the region and further growing adoption of autonomous robots in North America in contrast to the other areas in fuelling the market growth. The second-largest market share of ADRs worldwide is of Europe. This market share is because high per capita disposable income is another granting factor that pushes the market’s demand. The region’s third most significant market share in the Asia Pacific is due to rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Another contributing factor is highly populated countries like India and China.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fully Autonomous Robots, Semi-Autonomous Robots); By Component (Hardware, Software); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2029

The market predominantly depends on product, component, end-use, and region

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Product

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Component

Hardware

Software

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By End-Use

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Logistics

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: With 34.9% CAGR, Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size & Share Value to Hit USD 2,111.3 Million by 2029: Polaris Market Research