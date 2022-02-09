Global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

“Global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”

Global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market To Be Driven By The Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic ulcer treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatments, grades, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.37 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.12%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.98 Billion

The global market for diabetic ulcer treatment is being primarily driven by the rising cases of diabetes in major countries leading to the development of complications like ulcers, and hence necessitating the requirement for an effective treatment against wounds. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), patients with diabetes are more prone to gum diseases resulting in a disruption in body’s blood sugar level and giving rise to mouth ulcers. Development of novel techniques to treat mouth and foot ulcers aided by robust pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) is thereby stimulating the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Diabetic ulcers are a side effect of chronic diabetes and are usually found in the feet or mouth of the patient. Diabetic patients who depend on insulin are more likely to develop ulcers. The most common types of treatment include wound care dressings and active therapies.

On the basis of treatment type, the market can be divided into:

Wound Care Dressing

Wound Care Devices

Active Therapies

Wound care dressing can be further divided into antimicrobial dressings, film dressings, and alginate dressings, among others.

Wound care devices can be further segmented into negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and ultrasound therapy, among others.

Active therapies can be sub-divided into skin grafts and substitutes, growth factors, and hemostatic agents and sealants, among others.

Based on grade, the market can be categorised into:

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

The market, based on end-suer, can be segmented into:

Hospital Inpatient Settings

Hospital Outpatient Settings

Community Health Centres

Home Health Care

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the global market for diabetic ulcer treatment is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for cost-effective treatment options for the addressing the concerns of diabetic ulcers. The growing advancements in medical and pharmaceutical technology such as the introduction of biomaterials for wound healing like skin substitutions, extracellular matrix proteins, and other therapeutic agents, among other treatment options, are expected to have a positive influence over the market growth in the coming years. In addition to this, the launch of highly advanced wound care dressings for the treatment of foot ulcers, quick FDA approvals, and the increasing adoption of these treatments by hospitals in the North American region is further predicted to augment the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are ConvaTec Group plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., 3M Company, Smith and Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Medline Industries, LP, Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, and BSN Medical GMBH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

