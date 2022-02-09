Synthetic Biology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.8% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

“Synthetic Biology Market”

DNA Sequencing Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Synthetic Biology Market during the Forecast Period 2022-2027.

Synthetic Biology Market Overview

The Synthetic Biology Market size is estimated to reach $32.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Synthetic biology (SynBio) is a multidisciplinary sector of research that looks for developing novel biological parts, equipment, and systems, or to remodel systems that are presently discovered in nature. Synthetic biology is a section of science that includes a comprehensive series of methods from different disciplines, like biotechnology, genetic engineering, molecular biology, molecular engineering, systems biology, membrane science, biophysics, chemical and biological engineering, electrical and computer engineering, control engineering, and evolutionary biology. DNA sequencing decides the sequence of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing is utilized in the work of Synthetic Biology in numerous ways. Naphazoline Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution is recorded for application as a topical ocular vasoconstrictor. Possibly one of the most hopeful facets of genome engineering together with synthetic biology is the novodesign and development of novel organisms. The synthetic clones are being utilized by research groups globally to assess corona samples, discover antiviral medications, and develop vaccines as rapidly as achievable.

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive the Synthetic Biology Market owing to the upsurge in demand and reduced manufacture brought about by global lockdowns and dearth of labor. The soaring prices generating greater revenue and the massively accelerated R&D endeavors for the development of vaccines and medications in conjunction with synthetic clones to combat COVID-19 is set to propel the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Synthetic Biology Industry Outlook.

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Technology:

The Synthetic Biology Market based on technology can be further segmented into Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Cloning, Measurement And Modeling, Microfluidics, and Nanotechnology. The Genome Engineering Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging financing by the government and the boost in the count of genome investigations. The emergence of novel genome-editing methods like CRISPR and the increased potential of genome-editing methods to treat genetic ailments like cystic fibrosis and diabetes are further propelling the growth of the genome engineering segment.

Furthermore, the Sequencing segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of DNA Sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and the establishment of efficient gene therapy for the treatment of different kinds of ailments.

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Application:

The Synthetic Biology Market based on the application can be further segmented into Healthcare, Artificial Tissue And Tissue Regeneration, Industrial, Food And Agriculture, Environmental, and Others. The Healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated growth of synthetic biology regarding the different therapeutic techniques by utilizing live bacteria, artificial cells, and engineered phages. Certain research institutes like National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) have looked for DNA Sequencing technologies suitable for conventional laboratory and medical utilization. The different initiatives employed by the government and additional organizations are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Industrial segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive current developments in synthetic biology and metabolic engineering in microalgae in the direction of biofuel generation in conjunction with new DNA sequencing technologies backing industrial biotechnology.

Synthetic Biology Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Synthetic Biology Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Synthetic Biology Market) held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive contribution of the U.S. in the sectors of Drug Discovery, genomics including genome sequencing or DNA sequencing, and proteomics and structure prediction in the region. The boost in the count of well-furnished laboratories, thriving biotechnology industry and the existence of key players like GenScript in the region are propelling the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the increasing population of the elderly, surging R&D activities in genome engineering, and proliferating initiatives by governments in the healthcare sector. The increasing predominance of incessant ailments in conjunction with the soaring attentiveness of key players in broadening the market presence in the region is fuelling the progress of the Synthetic Biology Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Synthetic Biology Market Drivers

DNA Sequencing Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Synthetic Biology Market:

DNA sequencing is vital for the growth of Synthetic Biology in numerous approaches. DNA sequencing finds application in abundant synthetic biology uses. Hence the ready accessibility of the DNA sequencing method at less cost propels the manufacture of products on the basis of the utilization of synthetic biology. DNA sequencing permits the researchers to conclude on the DNA sequences in genes and assists a researcher to design a depository of complete genomes. These depositories shape the base for the operation of synthetic biology uses like protein expression, directed evolution, and metabolic engineering. The Synthetic Biology Market includes sales of synthetic compounds, technology, and connected services. Synthetic biology is an area of biological science that includes engineering principles. The novel technological breakthroughs in the area of DNA sequencing have authorized researchers to utilize DNA to accumulate non-genetic information. With the increased demand to accumulate quantum of data, DNA data depository provides a solution where one DNA strand can accumulate around 455 Exabyte of data (455 billion gigabytes). The idea has thus received enormous financing from the market system and this is revealing the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Technological Innovations Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Synthetic Biology:

Key technologies in Synthetic Biology include Gene Synthesis and Genome Engineering. Technological innovations are driving the growth of the Synthetic Biology market. Synthetic biology is the next generation of genomics, ushering in a more engineered, design-driven technique to the growth of therapeutics and diagnostics. As synthetic biology blossoms, scientists are discovering that they may supply instructions to cells quite like computers, prepare DNA at scale, transfer RNA to non-liver targets with comparative simplicity, and much more. Synthetic biology is starting to generate returns for investors. Collins’ laboratory is operating to boost the count of available parts by utilizing machine learning to plan RNA switches for diagnostic platforms, and by constructing synthetic gene circuits and programmable cells in bacteria. Ginkgo Bioworks generates cellular programs similar to software companies generating computer programs. Ginkgo operates with DNA bases instead of zeros and ones. Twist Bioscience is having the time required to prepare DNA so that massive quantities may be synthesized in around a week. At the Georgia Institute of Technology, James Dahlman, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical engineering, has established a system that may transfer RNA and DNA to targets other than the liver. The system utilizes nanoparticles that include DNA barcodes to confirm that therapeutic payloads go where they are required. These kinds of technological advancements are driving the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Synthetic Biology Market Challenges

Exploration From Minimal Genome Presents Challenges To The Growth Of The Synthetic Biology Market:

Synthetic biologists are curious in the exploration for artificial cells, utilizing either “top-down” or “bottom-up” technique which targets at concluding on the tiniest set of genes, molecules, and structures for cell duplication, development, metabolism, and supervision that make up life from two distinct facets. By the top-down technique, a minimum genome is produced by methodically minimizing a cell’s genome until it is deprived of its operations. On the other hand, the bottom-up technique includes collecting the constituents or information units from scratch until a facet of life rises. Investigation for such a minimum gene set and its characteristics can throw light into the fundamentals of cellular operations and assist in deciding the subset of necessary genes in nearly all species. Artificial cells permit the integrating properties of biological systems for therapeutic and diagnostic uses. It is an effort to imitate some of the biological procedures of a real cell. The challenge is how to investigate the basis of life from the biosynthesis of living systems in the laboratory. This issue is hampering the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market.

Synthetic Biology Market Landscape:

Product launches, agreements, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are key strategies adopted by players in the Synthetic Biology Market. Key companies of this market are:

GenScript

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Amyris Inc

Integrated DNA Technologies

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Precigen Inc (Intrexon Corporation)

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In April 2021, GenScript declared the introduction of its Research Lentiviral Vector Packaging Service for cell line growth, gene editing, and drug discovery. The service allows scientists to bundle their genetic material of preference utilizing GenScript’s proprietary platform to guarantee the constant generation of functional and intact viruses. Approach to huge volume, great quality lentiviruses has become more and more vital in recognizing therapeutics to combat COVID-19 and mutant strains of the virus as they emerge.

In March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT has introduced its rhAmpSeq™ CRISPR Analysis System, which provides an end-to-end solution for representing and measuring the complete array of on- and off-target genome editing events in CRISPR research projects. The system controls the capacity of proprietary IDT rhAmpSeq technology, which permits greatly precise amplicon sequencing on Illumina next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. The rhAmpSeq CRISPR Analysis System includes a plan and fusion of a custom rhAmpSeq CRISPR Panel, an effective library kit, and an approach to data analysis by way of a user-friendly interface.

In August 2021, Amyris, Inc. by way of its consumer brands and a top supplier of tenable and organic constituents declared the introduction of Terasana™ Clinical, a clean skincare brand. The introduction depicts the earliest of three greatly expected brand launches Amyris will make this summer. Terasana Clinical’s earliest skincare product, Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum, attends to dry skin, skin flaking, irritability, and redness with its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory characteristics which are planned to clear and harmonize the countenance of the skin.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Synthetic Biology Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for bio-based products, proliferating financing in synthetic biology firms, and increasing R&D capital for synthetic biology and DNA sequencing in the North American region.

Synthetic Biology Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning backing from the government and private institutions and the heightening R&D financing in drug discovery and DNA sequencing. However, the deliberate or accidental discharge of synthetic organisms into the atmosphere at the time of research and additional applications is a critical biosafety hazard in synthetic biology and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Synthetic Biology Market.

Synthetic Biology Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Synthetic Biology Market report.

