Rubella Vaccine Market Size Expected to be Reach $174 Million by 2027

The Rubella Vaccine Market size is estimated to reach $174 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Rubella has also been prevalently known as German measles and is a viral illness affecting millions of people globally. The symptoms predominantly involve fever and skin rash and are highly foreseen in school-going children. The symptom for the said condition remains mild, however, if induced during pregnancy-then rubella can lead to miscarriage or severe harmful effects on the unborn baby. The harmful effects can cover deafness-blindness-heart defects- and even brain damage. The said condition is defined as “congenital rubella syndrome.” MMR Vaccines or measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is the one-stop solution for developing rubella in long term. However, doctors strictly regulate the practice that women who are pregnant not take the German measles vaccine, as they can lead to severe cases of Anaphylaxis. The growing focus of international organizations such as WHO is aided by the awareness pertaining to stopping life-harming diseases in children. The said are some of the factors driving the Rubella Vaccine Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Rubella Vaccine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type

The rubella vaccine market by form can be further segmented into Monovalent Formulation; Measles-Rubella Vaccine; Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine; and Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella. MMR or Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the various local outbreaks being reported by various regions pertaining to the diseases. Furthermore, COVID-19 vaccination slowed the pace of vaccination as the priorities were changed. Measles in the US for the year 2019 had the largest number since last two decades, as the country lodged 1282 cases.

However, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella Vaccine is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the consistent number of children being diagnosed with chickenpox, and the immunization coverage from the MMRV vaccine can help in obscuring against severe disease.

Rubella Vaccine Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users

The rubella vaccine market by end-users can be further segmented into Hospitals, NGOs, Paediatric Clinics, and Others. Pediatric clinics held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the fact that WHO recommends the first dosage of MMR vaccine to be delivered between 12-15 months of age, and parents or guardians keep preferring using pediatric clinics owing to low-hassles and simple immunization process.

However, NGOs are estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the latest guidelines which govern that adult who was born after 1957 should take a jab of MMR vaccine. Moreover, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to such virulent strains, and vaccines can offer a great deal of protection against symptomatic cases. The geriatric population is growing at a significant pace, as per CDC, by the year 2060, the US would have a demographic proposition of adults representing about 23.4%. Lastly, COVID-19 has made people aware of the efficacy of vaccines in preventing severe disease, hence educated individuals are voluntarily opting for taking a booster jab for MMR which will fuel the overall segment demand.

Rubella Vaccine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography

The rubella vaccine market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant share of 34% as compared to the other counterparts in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of a predominant vaccine manufacturer in the said region. Additionally, vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer have highlighted that MMR vaccines can provide significant protection to males against the COVID-19. However, research is ongoing but low severity amongst the children now represents that vaccine can in turn reduce the virulency of the SARS Virus.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the strong presence and growing prevalence of MMR cases in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, India and China have been stalwarts in providing vaccine-related aids owing to the robust vaccine manufacturing setup.

Rubella Vaccine Market Drivers

The global aid from the WHO and other associated NGOs have rightly helped the immunization progress and vaccine coverage.

Before the introduction of the rubella vaccine, out of every 1000 births-4 babies were born with CRS or Congenital Rubella Syndrome. After the vaccination of rubella-containing virus, 97% efficacy was observed for people who take at least a single dose. Since 19080, WHO has recommended a national use of routine childhood rubella vaccination. The three components of the WHO from regions such as Americans-Europeans- Western Pacific Regions have had aimed and formulated policies with CRS elimination goals. Success has been widely seen across the groups as out of 194 countries-152 have had introduced RCV into their immunization module. Furthermore, according to WHO’s guidelines, a key strategy for achieving rubella elimination is the implementation of a high-quality Surveillance System. Today we can find Surveillance systems for rubella, rubella in pregnancy, and congenital rubella syndrome in most of the American, European and Western Pacific Region’s countries

The high prevalence of CRS in mid-and low-income countries has been a driving factor for the vaccine market.

CRS or Congenital Rubella Syndrome has been highly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and various parts of Africa. CRS was identified by the following metrics such as structural heart defects in 80% of the cases, one or more eye signs which included cataract-glaucoma-pigmentary retinopathy in 60% of the cases, and lastly hearing impairment in around 40% of the diagnosed cases. The study was conducted in five varied sites across the country of India, and there were around 650 suspected cases, of which close to 150 were confirmed as laboratory-confirmed CRS. Of the said data, 25% of the children who were all below the age of two years suffered a fatality. Owing to such high numbers, serological surveys across the nation were launched, and a common inference was taken out governing that low- and middle-income countries have still a high incidence of fatality pertaining to rubella, and vaccine coverage was the only way through the condition.

Rubella Vaccine Market Challenges

The dampening fertility rates across the world is set to directly hamper vaccine sales in the near future.

CDC and WHO have confirmed the fact that the geriatric population is blooming and would dominate the population, and incidentally pointed out the reason for the same is a declining global fertility rate. The decreasing fertility rates have been a consequence of heightened female literacy rates which have translated into late pregnancies or infertility. Various regions have reported low fertility, especially in the likes of Europe, the Americas, and Low-Middle Income Asia-Pacific countries. The fertility rates have to be kept above 2.1 for the overall population levels to not perish. In 1950, women were having close to 4.7 babies in their lifetime, and in 2017- it has halved and touched 2.4 for every woman. Moreover, Lancet studies provide the fertility rates to touch 1.7 by 2100. Owing to such factors, the market would face substantial pressures.

Rubella Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Rubella Vaccine Market. The top 10- Rubella Vaccine Market companies are-

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi Pasteur

Bavarian Nordic A/S

MedImmune LLC

China National Biotec Group Comp. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer

Novartis International AG

JC Medical

Merck & Co. Inc.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Cameroon launched vaccination campaigns to contain the measles and rubella outbreaks. The outbreak has been reported in 79 hospitals out of the said 190 district hospitals. The same has had happened in 2010-11. The primary state/ region which will be given priority is Meri. Moreover, the outbreak has been predominantly reported in people who are unvaccinated. Lastly, parents are asked to keep the MMR vaccine proof ready, in case of officials ask for them.

In November 2021, Pakistan rolled out two massive vaccine drives for children. The purpose is to immunize 90 million children to protect them against the plausible measles and rubella. To achieve the new targets, the Member countries resolved to strengthen immunization systems for increasing and sustaining a high level of population immunity against measles and rubella at both national and sub-national levels. GAVI Alliance- WHO- and UNICEF is the bodies behind the said drive.

In September 2019, WHO-South East Asia Region had set a target to eliminate measles and rubella by 2023 by the effective use of vaccination. To achieve the new targets, the Member countries resolved to strengthen immunization systems for increasing and sustaining a high level of population immunity against measles and rubella at both national and sub-national levels. Moreover, the spoke person emphasized that by using immunization as a method- close to 55,000 cases of rubella-induced conditions can be avoided.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Rubella Vaccine held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of dominant market players in the region, and its association with WHO in total supply to the afflicted regions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the rise in medical infrastructure which aids the overall vaccine production.

The growing focus of international organizations such as WHO is aided by the awareness pertaining to stopping life-harming diseases in children. However, reducing female fertility across the globe would in turn lead to fewer births and the sales of related vaccines.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Rubella Vaccine Market Report.

