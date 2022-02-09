Functional Flours Market Size Expected to be Reach $82.7 Billion by 2027

“Functional Flours Market”

Functional Flours Market growth is being driven by the increased application of functional flours as active constituents in the preparation of healthier and high-quality premium food products like specialty flours than the typical products.

Functional Flours Market Overview

Functional Flours Market size is estimated to reach $82.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Functional flours are termed HT Flours or Hydro-thermally Treated specialty flours. They involve flours like wheat flours, maize flours, coconut flours, and additional identical flours acquired principally from grains and legumes. They are processed to possess nutritious qualities and offer health advantages on consumption. The application of pre-cooked flour as a substitute for typical flour is more extensive in developed countries, where it is recognized as a healthier option. Pre-cooked flour is anticipated to experience heightening demand in the forthcoming years owing to the surging demand for healthy and convenient snacks by the proliferating urban middle-class population. The surging trend of gluten-free and clean label ingredients is set to drive the Functional Flours Market. The emergence of online retail coverage products like specialty flours in conjunction with discounts offered on functional flours is set to propel the growth of the Functional Flours Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Functional Flours Industry Outlook.

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis – By Type:

The Functional Flours Market based on type can be further segmented into Pre-Cooked Functional Flour, Specialty Functional Flour, and Others. The Specialty Functional Flour Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of specialty flours in the preparation of baby food. Limagrain Ingredients has designed Limalin gold which is an integration of flaxseed flour and stabilized wheat for omega 3 augmentations. The excellent health advantages in conjunction with the soaring nutritive value of specialty flours are further propelling the growth of the Specialty Functional Flour segment.

Furthermore, the Pre-Cooked Functional Flour segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of pre-cooked flour ascribed to its nutritional characteristics in different food applications like bakery products, snacks and cereals, pasta, noodles, soups, sauces and more.

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis – By Application:

The Functional Flours Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery Products, Soups And Sauces, Noodles And Pasta, Ready-To-Eat Products, and Others. The Ready-To-Eat Products Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the effortless usability and accessibility of ready-to-eat products. Typical ready-to-eat products include sandwiches and pizza with toppings. The heightening demand for clean label and gluten-free ingredients including specialty flours is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Bakery Products segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging western influence worldwide in conjunction with the soaring application of specialty flours in the preparation of baked products like multigrain bread, cakes, and cookies baked by the health advantages offered by specialty flours like upsurge in protein and fiber content and minimization of cooking time.

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Functional Flours Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Functional Flours Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring awareness of product effectiveness and the boost in demand for premium products in the region. The surging application of functional flours like wheat flours in the baking and confectionery industry is further driving the growth of the Functional Flours Market in this region. The existence of key players like Ardent Mills in the region is further propelling the growth of the Functional Flours Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like surging awareness regarding the health benefits of functional flours in conjunction with the boost in consumption of specialty flours in the Asia-pacific region. The proliferating demand for processed foods is further fueling the progress of the Functional Flours Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Functional Flours Market Drivers

Soaring Application Of Specialty Flours Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Functional Flours Market:

Specialty flours are intended to augment the nutritional profile of finished products organically. Limagrain Ingredients has developed rye, spelt, corn, oat, and barley flours. The advantages of these specialty flours include nutrition and quality, appealing designations, and traceability and origin. Limagrain Ingredients has developed an extensive series of stabilized flours for flawless shelf life and ease of application. Spelt, rye, and oat flours can be utilized for novel recipes satisfying the customer’s needs for naturalness and tradition. Limagrain ensures traceability of all its products, thanks to its partner farmers in Limagne. High-quality baby food corn flours are available owing to the accurate production technique followed by Limagrain Ingredients. Baby Food Maize flour has been developed by Limagrain Ingredients adhering to the most binding food safety and microbiological criteria. Multigrain bread can be prepared by integrating specialty flours like oat and spelt and grain mixes. The extensive application of specialty flours is therefore fuelling the growth of the Functional Flours Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Surging Innovations In Functional Flours Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Functional Flours:

Functional flours are being utilized for natural products. Limagrain Ingredients has developed specialty flours for different applications like baby food maize flour and baby food corn flours. Limagrain ingredients has established its brand of functional flours termed Innosense. Committed to food applications, these functional flours are the culmination of the synergy between the cereal know-how and the command of the hydro-thermal techniques. They are 100% clean label functional flours targeted to meet the demands of the food industry like optimization of texture, nutrition, and processes or carrier solutions and masa flours. The Innosense series provides numerous possibilities like a starch replacement, hydration enhancement, cost-saving, or fiber and protein enhancement while always offering a natural, flour announcement. The surging innovations in functional flours are therefore driving the growth of the Functional Flours Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Functional Flours Market Challenges

High Cost Of Adopting Microencapsulation Is Hampering The Growth Of The Functional Flours Market:

Adopting microencapsulation in the manufacture of functional flour-based confectionery products offer many benefits. Microencapsulation is a comparatively novel method utilized to augment different food products. It permits the inclusion of bio-components that are not organically discovered in these products or that can be lost at the time of baking. The microencapsulation permits the reservation of thermolabile valuable compounds in the product and their slow discharge. However, the use of microencapsulation in practice is still restricted owing to the likelihood of increasing product prices, which is an added challenge for makers. This issue is thus hampering the growth of the Functional Flours Market.

Functional Flours Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, backward and forward integration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Functional Flours top 10 companies include:

Bunge

Ingredion Incorporated

Limagrain Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Caremoli Group

Cargill

Ardent Mills

Associated British Foods plc

General Mills, Inc.

BLUE DIAMOND GLOBAL INGREDIENTS DIVISION

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In September 2021, Bunge declared that its plant-based lipids business, Bunge Loders Croklaan has introduced Betapol Organic, the earliest China and EU Certified Organic OPO (oleic-palmitic-oleic or SN2 palmitrate) for instant milk formula (IMF). Encouraged by the organic composition of human breast milk, Betapol Organic is the most recent offering in the infant nutrition portfolio of the firm. Betapol from Bunge Loders Croklaan is a developed infant formula constituent with clinical advantages proven since the 1990s.

In April 2021, Blue Diamond Growers structured its baking portfolio with a novel line of baking mixes and single-serve dessert cups prepared from almond flour. Blue Diamond’s baking blends are gluten-free and prepared from finely sifted almond flour, rice flour, and tapioca flour. Every blend includes 10 constituents or lesser and is dairy-free, kosher certified, and Non-GMO Project verified.

In March 2021, Ingredion Incorporated, declared a novel inclusion to its comprehensive series of potato-based solutions for the U.S. and Canada, ULTRA-TEX® 1311 modified potato starch. The waxy, instant starch provides food makers a novel way to develop premium products with improved product charm and cost savings potential. ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch can be utilized in an extensive assortment of conventional and substitute formulations to develop indulgent textures, enhance stability vs. native potato starch, or take the place of oil without jeopardizing sensory charm.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Functional Flours Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for the nutritional advantages, concentration, smoothness, and taste improvements of functional flours or specialty flours in the North American region.

Functional Flours Market growth is being driven by the increased application of functional flours as active constituents in the preparation of healthier and high-quality premium food products like specialty flours than the typical products. However, the erratic fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Functional Flours Market.

Functional Flours Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Functional Flours Market report.

