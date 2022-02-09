Third-party Logistics Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020-2025: Global Market Development, SWOT Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Supply, Demand and Key Companies Overview

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

According to study by Grand View Research Inc., global third-party logistics (3PL) market size was estimated at USD 889 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,315 billion in 2025; to witness sustainable growth (CAGR of 8%) from 2020 to 2025.

Third-party Logistics Industry Category Intelligence

The continuous shift to e-commerce due to pandemic have fueled the need of robotics and automation solution across third-party logistics services for global organizations. However, these automation integrations take months largely because the software that operates them must be manually configured to work with an individual warehouse management system. DHL in collaboration with Blue Yonder is installing robotics solution, programmed with the ability to speak to different systems, removing the need for software configuration at each warehouse. This robotics hub would operate as middleware between the warehouse management system and the fleet management system. It standardizes the data and tasks that flow between the two systems such as, shelf location of a retail product, the quantity of a product to pick, etc.

Similarly, C.H. Robinson integrated 19 transportation management systems (TMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into the company’s global multimodal transportation management system, Navisphere. This integration offers access to real-time pricing and capacity assurance and nearly eliminates the time required to get market quotes and book loads, making this a virtually instantaneous process. This integration offers access to real-time pricing and capacity assurance by eliminating the time required to get market quotes and book loads. This automation also provides greater flexibility and efficiencies for shippers at a critical time when they are faced with changing customer buying habits and supply chain disruptions such as COVID-19.

Third-party Logistics Industry Category Intelligence Highlights

3PL suppliers are collaborating with regional players to benefit from their knowledge of the local market, and maintain high-profit margins, low overhead costs, and their overall competitiveness in the market

The Third-party Logistics market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape and several small players are entering the market

Suppliers widely prefer approved provider operating models to reduce risks and improve the potential for value creation

Growing adoption of Transportation Management System (TMS) is aiding to the growth of the third-party logistics market

The global 3PL market is highly fragmented and competitive, with many large corporations striking strategic partnerships with mid-sized or small-sized companies to leverage their regional logistics capabilities

Though cost transparency is lower, cost plus pricing model is offered by the suppliers to maximize profits with less management complexities

The Chinese government has lowered transportation costs for export and import enterprises temporarily as part of the efforts to ensure that work is resumed as soon as possible and the foreign trade sector remains afloat amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

Third-Party Logistics Services:

Dedicated Contract Carriage

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing and distribution

Value-added logistic services

Third-Party Logistics Industry – Pricing and Cost Intelligence:

Grand View Research has identified the following key cost components for availing 3PL Services:

Transportation Road Sea Air Rail

Warehousing Order Picking Storage Shipping Receiving Others

Inventory Carrying and Administration

Insurance



Freight



Service Fee



Storage



Admin

Warehousing and transportation are the major cost components of a 3PL Services, accounting for more than 70% of the total cost of service.

Third-Party Logistics Industry – Supplier Intelligence – Capability based ranking & selection criteria with weightage:

Operational Capabilities –

Years in Service – 15%

Geographical Service Presence – 35%

Employee Strength – 12%

Revenue Generated – 12%

Key Industries Served – 18%

Certifications – 9%

Functional Capabilities –

Service Offerings – 50% End-to-end service Warehousing Transportation Distribution Shipping and receiving

Transport Method – 30% By road By railways By sea By air

Technology Adoption – 20% High Medium Low



List of Key Suppliers in the third-party logistics market

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service

C.H. Robinson

XPO Logistics

Nippon Express

DB Schenker

Sinotrans Limited

Expeditors

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the other aspects of rate benchmarking, please subscribe to our services for the complete report

Contract Research Organization Market – The global CRO market is expected to witness sustainable growth (CAGR of 6.4%) from 2020 to 2025 due to the increasing global need for drug development and investments by pharma giants in R&D, owing to the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

Sugar Processing Market Procurement Intelligence – The global sugar processing market was valued at 166 million MT in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~2% from 2021 to 2027 to cross 200 million MT in terms of volume in 2027. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the high demand generated from the food and beverages industry.

