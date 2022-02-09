Divyaa Chaturvedi gets crowned Little Miss Top Model Nation Universe 2022

Divyaa Chaturvedi, child model, beauty queen and actress won the crown of Little Miss Top Model Nation Universe 2022. The Miss Nation Universe Pageant, which is Miss US Nation’s International contest, is held annually in November in search of delegates worldwide to represent their country and heritage to compete for the international crown. Perks include modeling opportunities for aspiring models to gain runway experience by participating in Fashion Weeks worldwide and becoming published. Divyaa’s first title with this pageant system was Little Miss Broward County US Nation 2021, of which she began at the city level all the way to the international crown she won in November 2021 in Atlanta, GA.

As a titleholder, Divyaa has participated in the following fashion week showcases; Super Chic New York Fashion Week, Super Chic Miami Swim Week, Super Chic Los Angeles Fashion Week, Miss US Nation 2021 in Las Vega, NV where Divyaa was crowned Little Miss Ambassador US Nation 2021, Miss Nation Universe 2022 in Atlanta, GA where she was crowned Little Miss Top Model Nation Universe 2022 & Super Chic Miami Art Basel Edition Fashion Week.

Photo Credits to: Smithco Photo Images

Divyaa also completed the Acting & Fashion Convention produced by Super Chic Fashion Week to sharpen her acting, modeling, camera and public speaking skills.

With her current title of Little Miss Top Model Nation Universe 2022; Divyaa hopes to volunteer and support in the Broward Pediatric Hospitals and bring a smile to those kids that are going through health battles. As a premature child herself, Divyaa would like to visit the NICU of Memorial Hospital to provide premature clothes and hope to parents. Divyaa also loves animals and would like to volunteer to take care of dogs. “I would like to give to my community”, says Divyaa. The young talented girl is looking forward to continuing her runway experiences with Super Chic Fashion Week and aside from Miami, NY and other US cities- hopefully, attending international runway shows too such as Toronto and Milan, Italy. “I would like to have the opportunity to obtain sponsorship to be able to achieve my dreams and goals in the modeling and acting industry”, says Divyaa.

At a young age, being a titleholder has helped Divyaa become more confident in her own skin and has helped her improve her public speaking and communicating skills. In addition, it has helped Divyaa learn how to take care of her skin and health. Her overall posture, public speaking and confidence have improved a lot during her title reign.

On the runway; dresses and sports clothing are Divyaa’s personal favorite. Some of her short-term goals are to represent her crown with honor and be a role model in school, in her community, runway shows and acting. Divyaa has also recently started singing classes and would like to explore music as well. Her love for fashion has also made her interested in donating clothing to those in need and perhaps designing clothes for kids someday.

Photo Credits: Bruce Smith (Instagram) @smithcophotoimages

