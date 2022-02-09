Leading key players of the Africa automotive lubricants market

“Browse 14 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 96 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Automotive Lubricants for Africa””

Africa Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Sales Channel Analysis and Market Size & Forecast to 2020

The Africa automotive lubricants market size was 621,479.8 kilo liters in 2014 and is projected to reach 763,781.6 kilo liters by 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2015 and 2020. Key strategies, such as new product launches and expansions, are adopted by the major players to strengthen their foothold in the Africa automotive lubricants market.

Major players operating in the Africa automotive lubricants market are Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Total S.A. (France), BP Plc. (U.K.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Oil Libya (Kenya), Engen (South Africa), Valvoline (U.S.), KenolKobil (Kenya), Oryx Energies (Tanzania), Conoil Plc. (Nigeria), Misr Petroleum Company (Egypt), and many others.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.) is one of the leading global automotive lubricants blenders, having strong foothold in the Africa automotive lubricants market. The company accounted for the largest share in the Africa automotive lubricants market in 2014. ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.) was the most active player in the Africa automotive lubricants market, with the highest number of developments from 2011 to 2015. The company has made maximum developments in Africa. It has launched various new products to meet the increasing demand of the Africa automotive lubricants market. The company has launched a range of Delvac lubricants in September 2015. The products are formulated with high performance base oils, thus providing optimum engine performance.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands) is another major player in the Africa automotive lubricants market. The company has been focusing on new product launches. In September 2014, Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands) launched Shell Alexia S3, a solution for large vessels with two-stroke engines. The product is formulated for use with low sulfur and distillate fuels up to 0.5% sulfur.

This report includes a detailed analysis of the Africa automotive lubricants market and segments the same on the basis of brand awareness, type, application, and sales channel. Based on type, the market has been segmented into mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants, and greases. Based on application, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on sales channel, the market has been segmented as OEM dealership, workshops, garages, and others (independent retailers).

