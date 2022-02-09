Anatomic Pathology Market worth $49.1 billion by 2026 – Major Players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US)

According to the new market research report “Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Cell Processor, Microtome), Consumable, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Breast, Lung), End User (Hospital Laboratories), Region – Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Anatomic Pathology Market”
491 – Tables
45 – Figures
343 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137323145
The growth of the anatomic pathology market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, recommendations for cancer screening, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.
However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
Anatomic Pathology Services segment accounted for the largest share of the global anatomic pathology market in 2020.
Based on product & service, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursements for diagnostic tests, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.
By Application, disease diagnostics accounted for the largest market share in 2020
Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnostics and medical research. The disease diagnostics segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2020 due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.
By End User, Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest market share in 2020
Based on end user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, the growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.
North America dominates the anatomic pathology market
The global anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the anatomic pathology market. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137323145
The major players in the anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan).
