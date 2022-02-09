GO Anoda Global Hotel Booking Platform Creates a New Way of Smart Cloud

D-D-EDGE’s white paper shows that between 2019 and 2021, the market share of “website-direct” bookings for European hoteliers fell by more than 6%. Although the direct market share of the official website has recovered slightly during 2021, it has generally declined. When looking at individual channels, Booking’s market share increased by 4.7% during the study period, while Hotelbeds’ market share increased by 1.2%.

The president of the European branch of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) also said: “The pandemic has brought huge losses to the hotel industry in 2020-2021. The industry is a resilient one, but after such a challenging period, how best to market and capitalize in the business recovery in 2022 and beyond will be a focus for the hospitality industry in the period ahead.

Earlier this month, the International Hotel Sales and Marketing Association 2021 Europe Day was successfully held in London, England. More than 300 international brand leaders, experts, scholars, economists, and other guests from the European hotel industry gathered online to discuss how to actively prepare for the business recovery in 2022 and after the epidemic was discussed and shared. (Anoda as one of the seminar sponsors)

1. Anant Vithlani, Vice President of Nordic Choice Hotel Sales and Chair of the HSMAI European Sales Advisory Committee said: The hotel industry in the post-pandemic era is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022, preparing for a rebound in tourism. The summer of 2022 will see a sharp rise in hotel bookings, according to research and forecasts released by STR at the conference. Hotels located in high-end leisure destinations are expected to perform well, so it is an inevitable choice to seize the opportunity of the marketing curve and fully grasp the opportunity of tourism recovery.

2. More and more enterprises, regardless of their size, are expected to have some people migrating to work at home during the epidemic, even after the epidemic, and face-to-face social networking, office work, on-site customer meetings, social gatherings, etc. will still be the mainstream And normalcy – a vaccine and easing of restrictions will drive a business recovery given the ever-evolving way of working. At the same time, the epidemic has accelerated the development of digital meetings, but also affected corporate travel, but also brought new business opportunities. For example, some companies only use home offices and hotels as places for employee interaction and culture-building meetings.

3. Given the uncertainties of the current environment, Anoda’s hotel booking platform recognizes that customers need assurances from hotels on price elasticity, a trend that is likely to continue into 2025. Guests are still driven by price, but flexibility is the core issue. Hotel customers are becoming increasingly engaged online, and they expect simplicity and convenience when searching and booking. Hotel UX design is not only for the client, but also for the own hotel team. Sales and marketing teams in hotels must recognize the importance of collecting data and feedback at different stages of the customer journey in order to be able to provide the right personalized customer experience. What is truly constant is that customer loyalty continues to evolve in our ever-changing world of travel. Anoda explores new marketing options and capitalization methods.

Anoda It is a hotel reservation platform, mainly covering European markets such as France, Portugal, Spain, Russia, etc. At the same time, it has established business branches in Hong Kong, Busan and Sydney, More efficiently provide greater booking flexibility to their guests at participating partner hotels and hotels around the world.

In terms of online hotel reservations, 75% of netizens in the United States will make hotel reservations through the Internet, but in developing countries and the Asia-Pacific region, this proportion is only 25%, and the market has great potential for development. With the advent of the global economic recession, major hotel groups are reducing their second-largest controllable cost, “travel expenses”. The emergence of online booking methods will undoubtedly bring consumers and enterprises the most affordable Interests. The process of global economic integration has made the source of hotel guests more abundant and diversified, and it has also made hotels face an increasingly fierce competition environment and rising customer expectations, forcing operators to continuously seek to expand sales opportunities, improve service quality, reduce management costs and improve The new magic weapon of customer satisfaction to enhance the hotel’s core competitiveness. In this environment, hotel reservation and order management has become an important tool for the global hotel industry to improve management and gain new competitive advantages.

Anoda matches the third-party intelligent cloud control host with the booking platform through the two-tier management mode through the MyEclipse6.5+MySQL5.1 database. At present, the platform cooperates with hotel booking platforms such as Airbnb, Expedia, and Hostelworld, and matches global hotels and platform users through the intelligent MyEclipse6.5+MySQL5.1 database system to improve the transaction volume and popularity of hotel bookings on major platforms, to achieve the purpose of global hotel advertising. It can be seen that through the integration of IT technology, the hotel marketing management is systematized, which effectively reduces costs, improves management efficiency, and saves labor costs. Secondly, the hotel online reservation system operates 7*24 hours without interruption, customers can understand the hotel details in a timely and intuitive manner through the network, which is extremely convenient and the hotel service is humanized. In addition, the hotel has established an image through online booking on the one hand, and on the other hand, it has also extended its services to guests, increasing the added value of hotel services. In a word, more convenient and user-friendly online hotel booking not only gives consumers the best service experience, but also fosters a good hotel online consumption market, so that each hotel has been more fully displayed and promoted.

Anoda is a platform that connects real users with global hotel bookings. We help hotels promote rooms and increase awareness. Tourists or business travelers book rooms, and hotels are making money. Hotels share the platform, and the platform gives us commissions, which also promotes the internal cycle of the global hotel industry economy. The power of Internet big data is changing everyone. As long as you are enterprising and responsible, you can quickly build a team of thousands of people.”We believe that people who work from home can also be converted into hotel clients. They can travel and work anywhere in the world they like. One thing is for sure, making $100,000 a month is easy.”

European hotel operators continue to operate in an environment where big-name hotels such as Booking and Expedia control the majority of hotel distribution in the region. To continue to diversify and offset the risk of relying on any partner, hotel executives must continue to diversify their distribution mix options, be it consortia, GDS partners, or niche OTAs. For Europe’s burgeoning hospitality industry, this flexible distribution strategy may be the best way forward.

Anoda welcomes all friends who love to book hotels online. We are optimistic about the future. After all, when competing for customers with competitors at the same time, the cost savings of digital customers is nothing compared to the effect of face-to-face invitations. This will drive the hotel industry to flourish in the future. Let us join hands in creating the future! To achieve true financial freedom, join Anoda now and let Anoda change the trajectory of your life. Success doesn’t come in the future, but from the moment you decide to do it…

