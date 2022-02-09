Genovation Technological Solutions Introduces A Reliable Solution To Creating SAAS, ERP, And Other Complex Applications In Weeks

With a 15-day free trial, Genovation Technological Solutions is thrilled to announce its low-code tool, Cometbook, primarily designed for Business managers, Independent Software Vendors, Product builders, and Consultants to create ERP, SAAS, and other complex applications in just a few weeks. Cometbook is a centralized platform that helps business owners gain control of every department within their organization. Though Cometbook, sellable software can be self-built, and business performances are easily monitored, supervised, and controlled with no credit needed.
As a Cloud provider, Cometbook is a reliable, scalable, and efficient way to build a SAAS. Through the software, payments are flexible, and customers are afforded an incredible opportunity to access more features and services on demand. Business owners do not need to waste their time or their investor’s waiting for the software to be available; all they need to do is outsource the development of their Saas App to Cometbook within a very short time frame, saving 50% of their time.
Client’s can solely rely on Cometbook Saas provider to automatically check updates and ease the burden on staff to perform tedious management functions. With this, company owners are assured of increased staff productivity and efficiency. Interestingly, companies can get portals or separate web applications to manage clients and employees through Cometbook. Additionally, Cometbook allows for rapid development, built-in payment integration, the creation of powerful white-label solutions, and a system to monetize freely.
“With Cometbook, you can create Saas and other complex applications in weeks. We understand that finding a reliable, scalable, and easy way to build a Saas is a challenge; that was why we built cometbook for that challenge, and it is delivered. It is the Saas application building solution that lets you focus on what matters most, your business,” said the company’s spokesperson.
“It is a simple solution designed to create complex applications – you don’t need a team of developers to build a Saas App. From a simple CRM app to a complex Saas App, you can save 50% of your time and money by outsourcing the development of your saas app to cometbooks.”
For more information, visit https://cometbooks.io
Media Contact
Company Name: Genovation Technological Solutions
Contact Person: Sulagna Lahiry
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: cometbooks.io
