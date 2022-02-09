Chairman Of Castle Longtail International Offers 60% ROI On Ten Year Plan

Forward-thinking entrepreneur and founder of Castle Longtail International seeks to raise $300 million as he offers 60% ROI to accredited angel investors with a ten-year plan

It is looking like good times for investors across the globe as the chairman of Castle Longtail International, a conglomerate holding company, is offering an opportunity for futuristic individuals to get on a moving train by offering 60% ROI on a ten-year plan. The incredible chairman and entrepreneur seeks to raise $300 million by selling shares of the conglomerate.

“We are a company that is very profound in turning your seed of investment into significant wealth, time or money. Work with us and we will return to you great prosperity.”

Castle Longtail International was founded with the goal of building great brands and creating superficial experiences, specializing in the acquisition of businesses across industries and growing them to become big and thriving names setting the pace in their respective spaces. The US-based business aims to push boundaries and is inviting others to be a part of the journey to challenge the status quo in the banking, hospitality, entertainment, manufacturing, education, and more such as retail, dining, fast-food, tech, and marketing industries. The fantastic investment opportunity from the share sales will help investors be a part of a movement to improve lives, create sustainable jobs, develop top-notch experiences, and generate sufficient capital while enjoying amazing returns on every penny invested.

The numbers projected by Castle Longtail International make it a mind-blowing opportunity for potential investors, with a $185,725,000 net profit income projection in 5 years, which will drive the price of the stock and a $3,080,600,230 projection in 15 years. The chairman is consequently calling on interested persons to leverage the opportunity to be a part of a life-changing experience by purchasing from the 300 million shares offered.

Each stock will be available for $50,000 with a minimum equal value of twenty shares, to be locked into the deal for ten years and enjoy at least 60% ROI on a ten-year plan.

Castle Longtail International aims to ride on the back of the passion and wealth of experience of their Chairman to achieve the numbers. CLI’s chairman has continued to demonstrate his prowess in the business environment with an eye for potential and believes that Castle Longtail will be a multi-billion-dollar company with hundreds of hard workers worldwide in a few years. Offer Expires May 2nd, 2022.

Investor Support (We prefer email)

Visit our website: https://www.clinternational.co/

Email: Castle.longtail@protonmail.com or Clinertnational@protonmail.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Castle Longtail International

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-800-757-5158

Address:16192 Coastal Highway

City: Lewes

State: DE 19958

Country: United States

Website: clinternational.co

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Chairman Of Castle Longtail International Offers 60% ROI On Ten Year Plan