TheRealMood Breaks a Guinness World Records title in Dubai for the Longest Marathon live Streaming (video)

Dubai – 9th Feb, 2022 – The successful Palestinian-Canadian serial entrepreneur Mahmoud Shehada who is also an established artist turned performer known as ‘TheRealMood’ broke the Guinness World Records™ title for the Longest marathon live streaming (video) achieving an impressive time of 45 hours and 45 minutes with no disconnection in the stream during the entire duration. The minimum requirement to break the record was 43 hours.

The Guinness World Records™ title for the Longest Marathon Live Streaming (video) had set strict guidelines in order to break this record, including but not limited to, the following:

• Mahmoud was not allowed to have any dead air time for longer than 10 seconds, meaning he must be interacting with or entertaining viewers at all times.

• Mahmoud had to record the entire stream for the whole duration of the event.

• Mahmoud had to record the entire room from a separate camera to show all angles including a digital clock that shows the time in seconds, minutes and hours.

• Every 4 hours, it was mandatory to have 2 independent witnesses recording all activities of the stream. These witnesses had to be different in each interval of 4 hours.

• Mahmoud was allowed 5 minutes of rest break after completing one full hour of active streams. These rest breaks could be accumulated if not taken directly.

Pre commencing this physical and mental challenge, there was substantial amount of preparation required. The preparation consisted of collaborating with an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™ to ensure that all guidelines were met. The stream went live on both YouTube and TikTok to reach both audiences during the attempt.

During the event, Mahmoud had to adhere to all the guidelines set by Guinness World Records™, whilst ensuring the stream stay live for the entire duration. He discussed a wide variety of topics to keep viewers entertained of which included:

• Entrepreneurship

• Social Media (All Channels)

• Gaming

• Health

• Football

• American Football

• Real Estate

• Fashion and Clothing

• Medical Technology

• Cars

• Cryptocurrency and the Metaverse

• Music

• Travel and Leisure

• Healthy food, Dieting and Bio-Hacking

• Interviews about the above topics

After the exhausting event, Mahmoud met with an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records™, who gathered all the evidence required. Much to his joy, Mahmoud was rewarded as being recognized as the record holder for the longest marathon live streaming (video).

Quotes from Mahmoud – The UAE’s recent Guinness World Records™ Title Holder:

“When I was thinking of giving up, I thought about those people around me supporting me and putting in all this effort. I just knew I couldn’t let them down.”

“One of the main things that kept me going was knowing that there are people out there waiting for me to fail. I had to send a message and this was my way to do it.”

“My whole life I’ve been trying to break the boundaries set for me, so by breaking this record I could prove that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

