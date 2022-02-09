New novel "Every Third Night" by Mitch Maiman is released, the story of one man's harrowing journey through a hospital residency training program and the surrounding chaos that pushes him to the brink

“Every Third Night” by Mitch Maiman has been released worldwide. This 324-page novel, set in 1984 New York City, follows a young physician during the final weeks of his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency program. The punishing schedule, combined with a high-stress environment, clashing personalities, and personal struggles, makes life anything but easy for Jimmy. As tensions rise and the troubled past begins to resurface, everything in his life – and the lives of his colleagues – threatens to fall apart.

Tapping into 40 years of experience in the medical field, Maiman provides an intimate look into the difficult lives of healthcare professionals in a remarkably flawed bygone era of medicine. Readers gain access to the unfamiliar, behind-the-scenes world of residency training in women’s health, and follow dynamic characters through an emotionally charged journey that highlights the power of perseverance.

Every Third Night (ISBN: 9798985533965 / 9798985533958) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $13.99, and the hardcover retails for $21.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.

From the back cover:Every Third Night is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing, and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.

Jimmy Zito seemingly has it all – strikingly handsome, brilliant clinical skills, and a talented teacher – but a troubled past and a rash of new demands leave him struggling to survive in his last months of training. He desperately tries to guide his fellow residents through their own personal traumas but is not as prepared to handle the pressure as others might think, especially considering the unchecked aberrant behavior of attending physicians, the highly emotional demands of Ob-Gyn, and the turmoil surrounding an ultra-needy girlfriend and stubborn father.

As Jimmy and his colleagues grapple with the overwhelming friction of their circumstances, the intertwined subplots collide and come crashing down when a haunting mishap leaves the program reeling and Jimmy’s life forever transformed.

About the author:

Dr. Mitchell Maiman became a physician at age twenty-four and is now retired. As a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a sub-specialist in Gynecology Oncology, he has had a distinguished academic, clinical, and research career in medicine and served as both a Director of Gynecology Oncology and Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at major New York City-based university hospitals. He has been recognized for his numerous educational contributions in the field and his devotion and commitment to the teaching of residents and fellows.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Media Contact

Company Name: MindStir Media LLC

Contact Person: Jen McNabney

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-767-0531

Address:1 New Hampshire Ave Suite 125

City: Portsmouth

State: NH

Country: United States

Website: https://mindstirmedia.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: New novel \”Every Third Night\” by Mitch Maiman is released, the story of one man's harrowing journey through a hospital residency training program and the surrounding chaos that pushes him to the brink