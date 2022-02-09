New novel "Every Third Night" by Mitch Maiman is released, the story of one man's harrowing journey through a hospital residency training program and the surrounding chaos that pushes him to the brink

“Every Third Night” by Mitch Maiman has been released worldwide. This 324-page novel, set in 1984 New York City, follows a young physician during the final weeks of his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency program. The punishing schedule, combined with a high-stress environment, clashing personalities, and personal struggles, makes life anything but easy for Jimmy. As tensions rise and the troubled past begins to resurface, everything in his life – and the lives of his colleagues – threatens to fall apart.
Tapping into 40 years of experience in the medical field, Maiman provides an intimate look into the difficult lives of healthcare professionals in a remarkably flawed bygone era of medicine. Readers gain access to the unfamiliar, behind-the-scenes world of residency training in women’s health, and follow dynamic characters through an emotionally charged journey that highlights the power of perseverance.
Every Third Night (ISBN: 9798985533965 / 9798985533958) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $13.99, and the hardcover retails for $21.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.
From the back cover:Every Third Night is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing, and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.
Jimmy Zito seemingly has it all – strikingly handsome, brilliant clinical skills, and a talented teacher – but a troubled past and a rash of new demands leave him struggling to survive in his last months of training. He desperately tries to guide his fellow residents through their own personal traumas but is not as prepared to handle the pressure as others might think, especially considering the unchecked aberrant behavior of attending physicians, the highly emotional demands of Ob-Gyn, and the turmoil surrounding an ultra-needy girlfriend and stubborn father.
As Jimmy and his colleagues grapple with the overwhelming friction of their circumstances, the intertwined subplots collide and come crashing down when a haunting mishap leaves the program reeling and Jimmy’s life forever transformed.
About the author:
Dr. Mitchell Maiman became a physician at age twenty-four and is now retired. As a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a sub-specialist in Gynecology Oncology, he has had a distinguished academic, clinical, and research career in medicine and served as both a Director of Gynecology Oncology and Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at major New York City-based university hospitals. He has been recognized for his numerous educational contributions in the field and his devotion and commitment to the teaching of residents and fellows.
About MindStir Media:
MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.
Media Contact
Company Name: MindStir Media LLC
Contact Person: Jen McNabney
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-767-0531
Address:1 New Hampshire Ave Suite 125
City: Portsmouth
State: NH
Country: United States
Website: https://mindstirmedia.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: New novel \”Every Third Night\” by Mitch Maiman is released, the story of one man's harrowing journey through a hospital residency training program and the surrounding chaos that pushes him to the brink
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.