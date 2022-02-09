Back In Shape Program Launches Its Expert Program Designed To Get The Back In Shape

Back In Shape Program is thrilled to introduce its expert program specifically designed to help those suffering with back pain from the comfort of their own home; whether it’s mild or long standing and chronic. Developed by the founders of The Mayfair Clinic, an award-winning non-invasive back pain clinic in Central London, the Back In Shape Program has proven safe and highly effective, helping patients with a variety of conditions that cause back pain, such as slipped discs & degeneration in the spine.
According to the latest NHS monthly performance statistics, the number of patients on the waiting list for non-urgent hospital treatment, including surgery such as hip or knee replacement or cataract operations, rose to 5,975,216 in October 2021, the highest since records began in August 2007. This report shows the sheer backlog in this system, a system that those with back pain have traditionally used as the first port of call. Many suffering from back pain, seeking help, are now faced with tremendous waiting times just to see their GP, let alone to begin Physiotherapy, or be referred for other support. Back In Shape understands that these back pain sufferers are usually in dire need of immediate support; hence, they designed an all-inclusive program to help patients not only with a proven, video based program, but also with weekly Live Q&A sessions for direct expert support.
Created by Osteopaths with almost 10 years of clinical experience, the Back In Shape Program has been tested and trusted to produce long-term results. The program is broken down into four stages or “phases”, each with unique challenges and building in complexity, feeding in the right exercises and stretches at the right time. This is then bolstered with a dedicated 12-week flexibility program which is to be fed in at the right time. On top of this, Live workouts, Live Q&A sessions and a Private Facebook Group bring members an unparalleled level of support and thoroughness that is hard to match.
The program has been rated 4.9 stars with mind-blowing reviews from many of the members that are actively connected to it, detailing their specific accounts of how the Back In Shape Program has changed their lives.
According to Keith W, a verified member, “Highly recommended exercises for back pain. If you’re suffering from lower back pain and getting nowhere waiting for treatment on the NHS, the Back In Shape Program is highly recommended. Very helpful exercise videos, livestreams and Q&A’s and exercises which you should avoid. The exercises are are phased for your capabilities and the monthly premium membership is excellent value for money. I only wish I hadn’t waited 6 months to see a consultant before signing up.”
“Having suffered severe back pain for over 20 years and had 3 unsuccessful procedures in a hospital pain clinic I am delighted to report that within two weeks at Back In Shape my pain had reduced significantly and that two months later I had gone from using medication and a TENS machine every day, to not using any form of pain relief and being pain free. I can walk for over an hour without any back pain and actually enjoy the exercises. I would recommend Back In Shape to anyone suffering from any back pain. Thank you.” said Pamela E, a verified member.
For more information, visit https://backinshapeprogram.com/premium/
Media Contact
Company Name: Back In Shape Program
Contact Person: Lara Fatica
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: backinshapeprogram.com/premium
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Back In Shape Program Launches Its Expert Program Designed To Get The Back In Shape
